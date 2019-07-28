Volta NDC Needs More Critical-Thinking Skills

The same news story captioned “1D 1F Is a Political Gimmick, There’s None Here – Volta NDC” (Modernghana.com 6/18/19) also roundly exposed Ms. Kafui Agbleze, the Volta Regional Communications Director of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being a pathological liar and a cynical politician who lacked credibility and could therefore not be taken seriously. The fact of the matter is that even as I write, there is an agro-processing factory that ought to have been in full operation at Adaklu-Kpetsu, in the Volta Region, whose establishment has been needlessly stalled by disagreements over compensation packages for the owners of the 16,000-acre land that has already been acquired for the project.

It goes without saying that were these NDC apparatchiks really interested in ensuring that the aforesaid factory went into operation, they would have consulted with the Member of Parliament for the Adaklu Constituency, as well as the District Assembly Representative and other stakeholders for the area to ensure that any problems militating against the timely establishment of the project were promptly resolved. Instead, characteristically, these pathologically cynical opposition party operatives have decided to regressively sit duck and just complain and unwisely hope that their fast-dwindling party supporters and sympathizers would give them credit for doing absolutely nothing to ease up employment opportunities for these constituents.

Maybe the more pertinent question that any critically thinking observer needs to ask these vacuously griping NDC party operatives is the following: Precisely what promises did you make to your Volta regional party members, supporters and sympathizers? And just how many of these promises were you and your party boss, namely, former President John Dramani Mahama, able to deliver on? If, indeed, the leaders of the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) made electioneering campaign promises that the voters of the Volta Region found to be more meaningful, realistic and achievable than those of the National Democratic Congress, then, of course, it goes without saying that the NDC’s performance track-record during the previous 8 years that Messrs. John Evans Atta-Mills, late, and John Dramani Mahama held the reins of governance had been incontestable years of wanton waste and abject misery.

We also need to heavily underscore the fact that if today the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party finds itself starting from scratch, by way of the establishment of primary raw material-processing factories, instead of state-of-the-art high-end manufacturing industries, Ghanaians have the Chairman Jerry John Rawlings-founded “revolutionary” National Democratic Congress’ party machine squarely to blame. And before the latter blood-sucking political juggernaut, the equally vision-bereft junta of the erstwhile so-called Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC).

And yet, to this day, the leaders of the NDC, particularly in the most economically deprived regions of the country, continue to callously and unconscionably deceive their followers and sympathizers into believing, rather misguidedly and outrageously, that the only political party with their best interests at heart is the party that has actually least served their interests and aspirations over the course of the past two-and-half decades of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican dispensation. What a pity and a shame!

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 14, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]