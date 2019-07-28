We're Cooperating With Police Probe Of Death Of Security Officer – Newmont Goldcorp Ghana

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana says it is cooperating with the police’s investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of a security officer at its Ahafo mine.

According to the company, it is collaborating with the Police to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance and death of the security officer.

One person was killed and four others sustained machete wounds when suspected illegal miners on Thursday, attacked security men at a gold mining concession of Newmont Gold Corp Limited, in Kenyase.

Stephen Amankwah, 44, a security man, according to the police, was killed and dumped in a pit by the illegal miners who also wounded four others.

The company however disclosed that mining operations at their Ahafo site will go ahead normally despite the incidents.

“We are assisting the Police to conduct thorough investigations to understand the circumstances that led to the disappearance and death. Operations are continuing as normal.” A statement from the company read.

The company disclosed that they worked extensively with the police to locate the dead security officer together with four other colleagues who were found after sustaining various degrees of injury.

A statement from the Acting regional senior vice-President, Kwame Addo-Kufuor said the company and “other nearby communities are grieving in the wake of this tragic loss of life”

“Newmont Goldcorp Ghana is mourning the tragic loss of a security contractor who was

reported missing after a confrontation with illegal artisanal miners on the Ahafo mine property early on Thursday, 25 July.

“Following an extensive search operation, the victim's body was discovered in the Ahafo mine's mining

area and recovered late Friday, 26 July. The company had worked closely with police and other stakeholders to locate the missing security contractor.

Four other security guards were injured during the confrontation on Thursday and received medical treatment.”

“Newmont Goldcorp Ghana and our nearby communities are grieving in the wake of this tragic loss of life,”

Newmont Goldcorp also disclosed that they are supporting their security service providers in their efforts to assist the injured security officers and the family of the deceased.

The press release also assured the public of the safety of all people working at the company’s operations.

“We are supporting our security provider in its efforts to assist the injured as well as the family of the deceased.”

“We will continue working with other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the people working at our operations.

The Company will provide updates as appropriate.” The statement added.

