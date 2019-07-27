Ras Mubarak Made the Wrong Judgment Call

The call by Mr. Ras Mubarak, the National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, in the Northern Region, for Speaker Michael Aaron Oquaye to summon the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, to appear before an assembly of the Full-House of Parliament, is a bit misplaced (See “Ghana-Nigeria Feud: Summon Foreign Affairs Minister – Ras Mubarak” Modernghana.com 6/22/19). This call comes in the wake of some violent disturbances in the Suame Magazine District of the Asante regional capital of Kumasi, in which shops reported to belong to some Nigerian nationals resident in Suame were set alight. We are also informed that this flareup of hitherto simmering tensions between Ghanaian traders and their Nigerian counterparts and business associates was sparked by the apparent flouting of retail-trade laws in Ghana by the Nigerians who, according to protocols laid down by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), are prohibited from engaging in retail trading in the country.

If the afore-referenced news story has validity, then, of course, the primary cabinet appointee that Mr. Ras Mubarak ought to have demanded to appear before Parliament should have been the Minister of Trade. And then the Minister of the Interior, followed by the Foreign Affairs Minister in the sequence listed thereof. And then, of course, the relevant security official or officials from the Asante Regional Police Command would have also had to be invited to come in to clarify matters on the ground, as it were. We must also note that this flareup comes in the wake of the summary deportation of some four Ghanaian traders resident in Nigeria whom, we are told, were expelled from Ghana’s closest diplomatic neighbor in the West African sub-region for allegedly forging their citizenship identity or criminally attempting to falsify Nigerian citizenship identity.

At the time, I vividly recall writing and publishing a column in which I admonished officials at Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to doggedly and studiously pursue a thorough investigation of the circumstances leading to the deportation of the four Ghanaian traders. As of this writing, we had yet to either learn of any findings from Foreign Minister Botchwey or the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs. It is also rather strange that the quite vociferous Parliamentary Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, has yet to make any public comment or issue any official statement on the matter of the deportation of the four Ghanaian retail traders.

On the other hand, the North-Tongu NDC-MP and former Education Minister has fiercely defended the right of some estimated 7 million Nigerian nationals resident in Ghana, by Mr. Ablakwa’s on account, among a native Ghanaian population of some 30 million people, as opposed to an estimated 2 million Ghanaians resident among Nigeria’s estimated population of some 200 million. I was not going to say this, but it scandalously appears that Mr. Ablakwa may have either had his already fatty palms well-greased with some of Nigeria’s oil wealth, as to make him brazenly speak like a clinical inebriate, or the young man simply lacks a patriotically protective sense of proportion.

At any rate, it is my strong and abiding belief that the Immigration Services of Ghana needs to take a thorough count of how many foreigners are resident in our otherwise peaceful and ideologically and politically progressive country, especially, now that we are at it, the number of Nigerians living in Ghana, in order to ensure that a healthy balance of migrants/immigrants from both countries is maintained. Then also, ECOWAS laws on retail trade ought to be regularly reviewed and strictly policed to ensure that the citizens of either country are not cavalierly breaching these laws with impunity or taking undue advantage of each other.

You see, ECOWAS Integration ought to imply equality of opportunities for the citizens of all member countries, and not the sort of mischievously lopsided parasitic situation whereby one side blindly and unwisely does all the proverbial giving, while the other side unconscionably and inconsiderately does all the taking.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 14, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]