Security Man Killed, Four Injured After Clash With ‘Galamseyers’ In Ahafo

One person have been confirmed dead with four others sustained machete wounds when suspected illegal miners attacked security men at a gold mining concession of Newmont Gold Corp Limited in Kenyase on Thursday.

Stephen Amankwah, 44, a security man, according to the police, was killed and dumped in a pit by the illegal miners who also wounded four others.

The police said, the illegal miners, also known as 'galamseyers' who were mining in one of the Newmont pits, attacked five security operatives on patrol within the mining concession and inflicted severe machete wound on four of them before capturing Amankwah.

Briefing the Ghanaian Times, the Kenyase District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Teddy Dante Brown, said the Police who immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects, retrieved the body of the deceased from a mining pit.

DSP Teddy Brown said the injured were on admission at Newmont SOS Clinic receiving treatment. No arrest has been so far been made.

The Police Commander said the five security men were employees of a private security company-Protea Coin Group Limited working for Newmont Gold Corp Limited.

—citinewsroom