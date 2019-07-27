Prestea-Himan Divisional Chief Appeals To Akufo-Addo For Development

The Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Nana Nteboah Pra IV has made a passionate appeal to the Akufo-Addo-led Government to develop the area.

The Chief said this during the visit by the President to the area as part of his two-day working visit to the Region on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Historically, this was the first time a sitting President has visited the Prestea Community under the fourth Republic and not on a campaign era.

Addressing the President, Nana Nteboah Pra IV, tabled some challenges of Prestea after he had earlier commended the President’s developmental programmes such as 1D1F, PFJ, and FSHS.

The revered Chief appealed to President Akufo-Addo to revamp the Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited to create employment for the teeming unemployed youth.

"Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited is the “heart” of Prestea, and “wants the President’s personal intervention” in reviving it. “ I hear their major problem is electricity power”, he stated

He continued, “I was happy when I heard, there will be sod cutting for Prestea town roads, but unfortunately, I haven’t seen that in programme line up.”

He also pleaded with the President to reconstruct the deplorable Prestea to Bogoso road and Prestea to Mumuni-Samreboi road.

"President Akufo-Addo, a road contractor that will go on radio and say filthy words on Prestea and our people. A contractor that doesn’t have respect for the people of Prestea. A contractor that is disrespectful. Mr. President, we don’t want Asabea Construction and Engineering Ltd, and its CEO Samuel Ofori Larbi here this time around. We have had enough of their insults, and we don’t need them here. Bring us a respectful Road Contractors, and we are ready to welcome them and work with them peacefully here," he stated.

The Chief urged the President to expand the Prestea Government Hospital to accommodate more patients adding that his traditional council has secured land for the project.

“Prestea Government Hospital, built in 1929 (90 years now) is obsolete without any better expansion. President Akufo-Addo, we have heard Bogoso is getting a hospital. We in Prestea are calling for our hospital too. This facility can’t sustain our people. Our land is ready. Give us a hospital," he intimated.

Nana Pra IV disclosed to the President that the Prestea Senior High Technical School lacks facilities which require some facelift.

On creation of a new Constituency, the Chief said "Prestea Huni-Valley is one of the largest constituency in Western Region. If you help us to carve two additional Constituencies, for us to get Prestea Constituency, we will be grateful”.

On bridges, he urged, "Our Ankobra Bridge, the Bridge to Himan, are all weak. Your Excellency please let Ghana Highways help us”.

On the Community Mining, Nana Pra IV told President Akufo-Addo-led to intensify the education on the programme for the youth to embrace it.

“When the you banned illegal mining, it brought hardship in mining communities. I have heard of Community Mining, I am appealing that, more education is done, for our youth to embrace it and reduce unemployment situation”, he emphasized.

On the Community Mining, Nana Pra IV appealed to the President to intensify the education on the programme for the youth to embrace it.

“When the you banned illegal mining, it brought hardship in mining communities. I have heard of Community Mining, I am appealing that, more education is done, for our youth to embrace it and reduce unemployment situation”, he emphasized.

On his part, the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kobby Okyere Mensah disclosed that "Western Region is benefiting from a total of 262 km road projects from President Akufo-Addo Government, and Prestea Huni-Valley is not left out".

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Asoma Kyeremeh said "On the issue of Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited (PSPSGL), he has heard it’s with Mineral Commission. When it gets to his office, he will expedite action on it”.

On his part, the Roads and Highways Minister, Hon. Amoako-Atta said, the so-called unprecendented road projects published by former President Mahama in his green book was nothing but “political propaganda”.

"Everywhere we go, people are bull-dozing the President with their deteriorated roads”. This can’t be the unprecedented roads projects claimed by Mr. Mahama", he emphasized.

He added that "We came to meet only 23% of Ghana’s roads as at January 2017 that had seen bitumen before. 77% of 78,000km of Ghana’s roads had not seen bitumen before. This was the situation, yet Mr. Mahama described it unprecedented in his green book".

He said Prestea to Bogoso road was haphazardly awarded to Possible Agencies, and they never stepped on it.

According to him, "The Road Ministry has finished resolving such issues as procurement and tender processes for that road is almost complete and by end of 2019, action will be on the ground".

He continued that "Government has sent Highways to inspect the Ankobra Bridge, and has procured materials from Czech Republic, which will soon be used”.

"Under President Akuffo Addo, Sapite roads are a thing of the past, and we are coming to do quality roads in Prestea for you. Keep supporting the President and the government. You have a good MP", he concluded.

Addressing the Chief and his people, President Akufo-Addo said “Your MP, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi is my Cabinet Minister.

He stressed that the female MP won’t permit him to tour Western Region, without coming to Prestea”. You know, “if you are a leader and you become too happy staying in the office, many things will escape you”.

President Akufo-Addo hailed the Prestea-Himan Divisional Chief, Nana Pra IV for supporting his Free Senior High School policy and others.

“You have such a knowledgeable Chief, Nana Nteboah Pra IV, he raised an issue about innovation in our educational sector. I support him 100%. Apart from the FSHS being implemented, effective September, 2019, a new curriculum from KG-P6 is going to be implemented. The University Act is underway. We want to prioritize STEM-Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics. So Nana Nteboah Pra IV, I agree with you 100%”, the President intimated.

He seized the opportunity to promise Prestea Senior High Technical School a brand new bus.

"For school bus, I will personally provide the school bus for Prestea SHTS”, President Akufo-Addo pledged.

On the issue of classrooms and dormitories for Prestea SHTS, the President said he would direct the Chief's appeal to GETfund to help the school.

On creation of additional two constituencies, the President Akufo-Addo emphasis it lies in the bosom of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, but, “as President, I will also add my voice for the EC to consider it for you”.