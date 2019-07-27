Nasara Coordinator Hails Vice President's Zongo Medical Initiative

The National Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Aziz Harunah Futa has highly commended Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his initiative to train 40 brilliant but needy medical students in Zongos and deprived communities.

The initiative has seen the Government of Cuba accepting to train 40 brilliant but needy medical students each year from Zongo, inner city and other deprived communities in Ghana.

It follows a proposal by Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Bawumia, to the Government of Cuba to extend the special arrangement between the two countries for the training of health personnel in deprived communities.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia made the proposal when he held bilateral talks with the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of a two day official visit to the Caribbean country.

And lauding the Vice President’s brilliant initiative, the Nasara boss said “ I must commend the Vice President for this initiative, it goes to confirm how the Zongo communities are dear to the heart of the NPP government.

“Definitely, it will bring great relief to the parents of many students who would have struggled to foot the bills of such students, don’t forget when these students graduate, they will be of great benefit to our nation, thereby helping the health sector to a large extent.”