Lawyer Alifo Donates Medical Items To Kpedze Health Center

A day after a successful vetting at the NDC Secretariat in Ho, on Friday, lawyer Eric Delanyo Alifo made a quick dash to Kpedze to donate some drugs and medical supplies to the Community's Health Center.

The health center serves the Kpedze, Honuta, and Aflakpe enclave.

At a brief ceremony attended by the Chiefs and people of the community, where the donation was made, lawyer Alifo, who is one of the three aspirants for the NDC's parliamentary candidacy, told the gathering that he had learned about the challenges facing the health facility.

The staff of the health facility explained that for a very long time they have not had any drugs, even very basic ones, and other medical equipment at the center at all.

This situation, lawyer Alifo claimed had touched his heart adding, "we first heard about it", and I vowed to do something about it."

He told the gathering that one of the functions of a Member of Parliament is to lobby for development projects for his Constituency.

Accordingly, he had contacted some friends and family to support him to acquire some drugs and supplies for the Health Center.

He said he was lucky when those he had contacted responded positively and provided him a substantial quantity of assorted drugs and supplies, all of which lawyer donated on Friday to the the Health Center.

He promised to donate more medicines when he gets additional supplies that were promised by his friends.