Ghana Must End The 21st Century As A Value Added Economy – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction in the operations of the titles manufacturing company in the Western Region saying their presence has tremendously enhanced job creation in the area largely the country.

He was addressing a gathering in Shama during a brief sod-cutting ceremony for the second phase of the Twyford – Keda expansion works slated to fully commence in September 2019.

Information reaching me so far is that the company has invested over 77 million dollars in manufacturing I am glad to know that the Twyford Company has created more than 800 jobs in the western region, and making a significant contribution to the industrial agenda of this country.

According to the President, “this millstone is yet another strong evidence of the economic cooperation that exists between Ghana and China a relationship that is anchored on mutual interest values and future development of our country

“Government is determined to make this a worthwhile project because we have to end the 21st century as a value-added economy. His Excellency lamented.

It will be recalled that the President in January 2018 commissioned the first phase of the Twyford Company project as a local ceramic manufacturing company which source all it raw materials from Ghana, especially in the Western Region.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday July 23, began a two-day working visit to the Western Region to enable him engage with traditional rulers, civil servants, students, and the general public to familiarize himself and his government with the progress of development in the region so far.

Chairman of Keda ceramics, Yan Chang Shen said when phase two is completed Twyford will be able to meet both the local and sub-regional demand and increase the exportation of titles to the sub-region from the current 40% to more than 80%. This he said will potentially help Ghana to reduce the demand of foreign titles.

He was however appreciative about the fact that the president was able to make time out of his busy schedule to honor their invitation for the second time.