My Great, Great, Great Grandmother from mother's mother's father's side was called Daavi,

She was an Ewe,

Her tribe call themselves foxes.

Ewe does not mean baby sheep.

The rest after her on my Grandmother, who bore my mother's side

Have been Akyem,

Children of the Leopard,

Like my Ewe ancestors husband.

My Great, Great, Great Grandfather.

My mother's mother is the Akyem with Ewe roots,

Who married an Ashanti,

Whose tribe is because of war.

My Mother is half Akyem and Ashanti,

With Ewe roots.

My Father's Grandmother was Ga,

From the people of fire, laughter and dance,

La.

She married an Akuapem,

The people Ghanaians call

Ofie,

Home.

My father's mother their child,

Married an Akuapem,

With him she bore my father.

An Akuapem with a quarter,

Ga blood.

My father and mother had me.

An Akyem and Akuapem,

Whose a quarter Ashanti,

Who has Ga and Ewe roots.

I am a full human being.

What is the point of tribalism then.