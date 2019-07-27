The Underground Man - Part 42

"When I look over to them, IO feel so pity for them. They do not know what they do...and what they miss", pointed Paul over to the next door shop while enjoying their cold and hot drinks. "Coffee is not bad...really not...but it has its limitation in so many ways!"

"Such as?" asked Anna tasting her chocolate cake made in the chocolate shop. It had been six months ago that she had set foot again on Hamburg soil, had found a small apartment in Sülldorf at the border to Blanenese and Rissen. The two and a half room were under the roof of the old building owned by an old landlord that rented out several houses in the area. She had always loved to move to the West of Hamburg, a place between forest to the north side and the river Elbe to the south end of her location close to Hospital Rissen just behind the house that she shared with two more tenants.

"The variety of food and drinks you can get here and make out of chocolate is by far greater then what you can make out of coffee. Coffee you can nor really use for ice-cream, biscuits, sweets, cakes and so many more items...only with chocolate you can do all that...by observing that sugar should not be predominantly represent in the products but flavor endlessly."

Anna laughed seeing a neighbor in the coffee shop waving at her: „I perfectly understand your point...and you are absolutely right, Paul. Coffee you just drink and forget, but chocolate drink you sit specifically down for, enjoy all the flavors and aromas that chocolate has to offer like a good red wine that you just do not simply drink away in haste and forget the universe of happiness it offers to you."

Paul jumped in: "Chocolate is the only product in this world that by itself make a human happy...and as we are all humans and have all our problems regardless of wealth, social status or intellectual level...we all are faced with problems. Chocolate, the happiness maker brings happiness, a big, big smile into our life and lets us fly like an eagle high above our problems that we can see from the high up distance to solve one after the other in orderly fashion not to be dragged down in the emotional depression that can possibly end our life for good."

Anna agreed by saying: "You got a very good point here!"

"What makes me so sad is that in my country of Ghana, the country that produces the best cocoa beans in the world, Chinese destroy many of our cocoa farms."

"How that?" wanted Anna to know observing her plate that was empty. It crossed her mind to go for a second helping or to reach out for the chocolate fountain in the middle of the shop to dip some fruits into the warm running dark chocolate today on offer. In the background young kids celebrated a birthday party having great fun not at all disturbing two old widows in the corner of the shop next to the kitchen that had joined together for an outing from their single life. The ladies had opted for Black Forest Cake with extra dark and much chocolate avoiding sugar at all.

"The give us money for infrastructural projects as our governments of the past and now have messed up Ghana very well...I am telling you. So much money is needed and the Chinese offer it in big volumes being after our natural resources and using our country as a dumping site for their cheap products that we think we need and can afford, while cheap quality in fact you pay twice. They give us money and make the projects pay for themselves. This has attracted many Chinese Nationals greedy for gold. Small scale mining is licensed only to Ghana citizen that mostly have no investment to engage in lifting the gold. These Chinese come, venture with our people, use toxic chemicals to extract the gold form the river bed that flows down the streams polluting our cocoa farm that farmers need to sell the land to the gold diggers to do greater harm. Poverty in mind...oh, let me tell you...is poverty indeed. I am only glad to see that countries like Namibia have woken finally up and stopped entrusting vital projects to the Chinese that have destroyed half of the forest in the country. As Chinese do not change and adopt their strategy waving with Billions of Dollars into the faces of our stupid leaders they are still successful in many countries to make them depending on them. But here and there I observe that things do change and countries get away from cheap, cheap money and products asking for quality that comes with a good price especially from you the Germans:"

"I know that Germany from all countries around the world on these aspects of partnership and business making try to do it eye to eye with their buyers and leave not desert behind but a nation that is trained to stand on its own feet and can trade with quality in attitude with us", felt Anna proud to have the mind of her country while she so well knew, her heart was British and British forever. To have such a privileged combination can indeed bring out the best in a human. She laughed about herself and felt very much in line with her life.

"I have long ago promoted we should by far more concentrate on chocolate as this is our true identity. Before the Republic of Ghana came, we were called the Gold Coast. Factually that is not our identity as Gold eventually will disappear and be no more. It is only cocoa that will say with us for thousands of years. That is the true identity of Ghana. In this light we must concentrate in establishing a cocoa and chocolate route across the country like wine or castle route in Europe and around Accra build a hugh facility to lecture, entertain and for leisure all around cocoa and chocolate in grand style which would like Disney or LEGOLAND attract tourists and boost our industry to the max."

Anna jumped up and down declaring: "Oh, oh Paul...I am very, very certain…eventually, one day it is going to happen and will make your country Ghana truly and honestly great and strong...really great and strong!"