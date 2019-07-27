The Underground Man - Part 41

"When it helps for me to be born...sure!" answered Anna smiling all over her face. "I want to be born...so I can change the world as it should be changed!"

"Are you God?"

"No...but part of him and that part can only become effective and meaningful...when you sin here with Adam."

Eva smiled saying: "The beginning of a great human story...of man to progress in life...is sin! What an idea...what a concept!"

"Yes, please....sin is the starting point of human progress but when not seen as such and combated with the righteousness...than sin becomes destructive and ending of our move from level to level up...rather our downfall. But the good news is that righteousness is supported and promoted by all that God is...so in that is victory long lasting while sin only is short lived."

Anna woke up from her dream, looked around seeing the full moon in the skies. With her little finger she cleaned her right ear to convince herself that what she had heard in the dream was true.

They sat together around the long dinner table in the dining hall. They had all come, baked cake for the special day. It was time to say good-bye to Anna and see her off. She was about to leave back to Hamburg the following afternoon taking the ferry to have a significant slow time of readjusting to a country that had given birth to her from a country that she was born in again. Deep in her heart Anna knew, this would not be a departure forever, but a start for a new life and the point of returning eventually for good. Certainly when the time would come, Cambridge will see her for good and offer her the most satisfying time of her life.

"It was such a great time with you...and surely, we here will all miss you dearly. You mend so much for the developing of The Abbey. Without your input this place would look much different", hugged Fred his young German friend.

Before they all sat down to enjoy the buffet laid out before them on the side table, hugging and kissing was on the menu. Even Fred`s wife had come from London to pay her respect to Anna wishing her all the best. Lucille Champagne had made a photo album with verses and pictures dedicated to Anna as a lasting reminder of the years in England.

Anna smiled and was asked to give her farewell speech:" I return back to Hamburg with mixed feelings, very mixed! During the last weeks I have noticed that Germany has a distinct culture to welcome foreigners, migrants of any kind, anyone that is not German. They all get help from governmental and private organizations be it accommodation, language issues or volunteers helping them around German life in general. But for us Germans when we return, there is nothing. When I imagine Germans after ten or twenty or more years wanting to settle back in Germany, there is no help for them as it is assumed being German they can help themselves. But consider that possibly parents, relatives or friends to assist are gone already, that laws and the system has changed for the German to learn like any other foreigner and so on...that becomes a great problem. Instead of giving returners the chance to use a Post Box for six months’ time as their residence address during the transition period to find an apartment, get a job, get insurance cover and so much more, Germany says no, only a physical address is needed to accomplish all these steps. But that these days is harder than ever no matter the rent someone can afford. When you have a foreign citizen as your spouse and he enters Germany on a three months visa as standard procedure, an address is needed to extend the visa not to make your spouse illegal in the country. And to top it all up, Germany even violates German constitution by harming German citizen married to foreign citizen asking stupid question in the attempt to find out fake marriages from true marriages. That can never be done by questioning, it can only be found out by gossiping ad investigation. The German constitution mandates that no German national should be discriminated against. When a German citizen marries a German citizen no question will be asked each partner of their spouse’s relatives, their names, their birth of birth and all that crap. The marriage of Herbert Wehner and his step-daughter was accepted in German society even not based on love but interest to secure the welfare of the lady. This is a clear humiliation and violation of the German constitution. Germany must ensure no fake marriages in the country exists under their watch, no problem. The real bad people know the tricks and make sure not to uncover in the face of the authorities their wrong doings. So Germany must balance the rights of German citizens outlined in the constitution against the unfortunate occurrences that possibly cases of fake marriages slip under their radar. So, as much as I can say that Germany has also good sides, I am not so happy about this aspects how we Germans are treated by our own country...no good at all!"

"Oh, that must certainly be changed. I did not know!" came Lucille Champagne forward. "I guess Germany has some serious homework to do to make you people, you Germans, happy and your life easier."

"I want to see the country that is perfect!" mentioned Fred swallowing his fish wrapped in spinage leaves. As usual his eyes got wide opened when Francesco, a new tenant of the one room apartment above the arch way stepped into the room with brownies on a silver tray. Fred finished his food in a minute to be ready for the first hand touching the warm brownies.

Francesco sat next to Anna flirting has it was his nature causing angry eyes in his girl-friend Lucia. He was a Scientist working at JET in Culham, part of the last batch of people trying to generate energy from electrons and whispered into her ears: "Whenever you want to come to Milano, my home town, just let me know and you will be my guest."

Anna smiled reassuring herself with a side look that his Lucia would not jump from her seat to investigate what both were talking about.

While the sun has set and night was about to fall, more and more wine was passed around unsealing the minds of many. They shared family secretes dating back to their earliest childhood.

"Fred, tell me, have you ever seen a ghost around here?" asked Anne West finishing her last glass of wine ready to leave the party.

Fred looked at her astonished and smiling: „A Ghost?...Oh, you mean me when people do not know that at midnights I open the fridges around here in search for food?"

Anne West laughed why wishing all a good night sleep and took off.

…to be continued