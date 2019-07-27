The Underground Man - Part 40

"I want to be a good girl only...a good girl only...the best girl in my family!" was Irena begging while falling down to the ground holding the lamp post in her hands. "I am a good person...a good person!"

"We all want to be good persons, that is our human nature", explained Walburga from far; "but there must be evil in this world for the saints to shiny and to be pushed to glory. Light only shines before darkness...and darkness must be worked through and by people that are causing harm to other people of their same blood, of family blood. And...you can do nothing against it as you have been chosen to put light into this world by your evilness to make Anna shine so that she can testify about God´s word."

"Take me...and rescue me!" was Irena stretching out her hands to the dark rainy skies.

"You have already been taken!" answered Walburga and disappeared into the dark, dark night at witch end a red flickering wild fire was to be seen with strange figures inside burning alive, dancing to a tune so tender, yet so violent.

"We cannot allow humans to live anyhow, we must stop moral injustice that is going on for thousands of years. No one can play with another person...no one...and get away unpunished. What so so wrong and society is covering it up...while Millions are silently in their private corner suffering...and the law speaks against them can never be accepted. We people of the world, not only the Millions directly or indirectly affected by it for generations with no end have to unite globally, have to share our grieve, have to exchange our experiences,. our own way how to cope with the injustice done...have to fight the laws that are against us and in support of the perpetrators...the women that deliver a child to their husbands knowing these children are not their own children," was Anna listening to a conversation of a small group of men enjoying their chilled lager and Walker salted crisp in small packages with ham rolls served on the low side table in front of the open chimney of The King Williams near Goring.

She looked at her hands, turned them around to see the inside. Irena put the hands before her face. She closed her eyes. With a deep breath Irena blasted out air. Again and again was she repeating the same gestures...breathing in and blasting out. He hands got warm, her forehead cold.

"The breath of death!" said Irena to herself. "My mind is breathing out the breath of death." He mind was crossing the ocean between Germany and England. Like a snake flying low above North Germany into Holland leaving the continent of Europe near Hoek van Holland sliding over the waves of the North Sea, touching the peak of each wave in its way and pushing it aside, touching land in Dover to fly north leaving London to the West following M25 and across to Oxfordshire. The mind snake descended slowly, very gently ensuring not to harm any other person on its way to target the one and only person her viper poison was directed against. There she saw Anna sitting at her desk thinking and thinking about this world, trying to understand what the world is all about, how it works, what people want, why people exist in the first place, her relationship to people in the context of her own wishes. Anna innocently looked out of the window before her and into the courtyard. Unaware of the viper poison coming closer and closer to her mind, was she seeing how Lucille Champagne took a little shuffle and put sunflower seeds for the coming season into the ground. While turning around, Lucille saw Anna sitting at her desk and waved at her. She stepped out to look after the chestnut tree between The Abbey and the Cottage of The Abbey planted years ago by the son of Lord David Astor as a symbol of unity, of everlasting promise to do good things in this world. Under such a tree, Lucille Champagne smiled taking time to think back, she once got her first secret kiss of Oliver, a neighbor´s boy from the farm next door in the rural village where she was raised. To become a nun had been a long process based only one a single moment; still amazing to her.

Anna looked down on the white sheet of paper before her. She closed her eyes and looked inside herself. Pictures of the past, voices long gone, and appeared right before her. It was like sitting in the audience of a theatre, of a movie palace, so clear, so impressive, yet so far, so untouchable. She saw people, she saw feelings, she saw places, she saw actions, people in cars overturning and people bleeding on streets, shootings and killing, laughter and tears; she was hearing sweet and sad melodies...but everything so unreal in all its colors and glory...it was a world of time in her mind stretching out into their unknown of her phantasy...in space of unlimited dimensions, only limited by her own imagination, her own experiences made in life...but possible to be stretched further and further...a universe beyond comprehension, beyond any possible imagination she was able to think of.

"Aua", was Anna crying out loud. Something had hit her left shoulder. It was a pain only for a lightning second; not even a second, less than that, so small, so tiny, hardly to feel, not to be seen but it was. Few moments she felt dizzy. Fog before her eyes. Her heart was beating fast, he mind no longer under her control. She closed her eyes, looked inside her, saw her heart, felt the dimensions of her body how close it was, how limited. Her body was shaped, had a distinctive ending in its corners, and could not be stretched in any way. Minute by minute was she gaining access again to herself, to what she was, got up from being pushed down. Her eyes open, the fog was gone. Lucille Champagne crossed the courtyard again smiling and waving at her indicating not to forget the meeting with Fred later that day.

"I had an apple, two bananas, three pineapples and some honey for breakfast this morning!"

"I will later sit down under the tree at the end of our garden and open my mouth...wide...so wide!"

"I trust you will not have to wait for too long!"

"I trust so too."

"Will you share with me?"

"Share?...Share? What for?"

"I mean...we are here together...so I thought we share!"

"But you can stand here, right here, open your mouth and you can also get."

"That means...you will not share?"

"No...why should I share when there is enough for both of us and you simply open your mouth and they will come and enter your mouth."

"But for you I would even pick an apple from the tree."

"From the tree?"

"Yes, you know how much I love you."

"You love me? Who told you that?"

"I was told so...that I love you."

"Who told you?"

"He...I mean the one that we know...the only one that we know."

"Our maker?"

"Yes, most certainly...our maker."

"But we do not know him, we know that he is!"

"But that means we know him!"

"All we know is that he made us and told us not to eat from that tree over there. But to know him means to know all that he is...not only that he made us and gave us to commands only, to be fruitful and multiply and not to eat from the forbidden tree...that is all that we know!"

"That is true...we do not know much, even I do not know you that you are...here in the Garden of Eden. I even do not know why we are here except that we were made to be here not by our own will, not by our own understanding. We were simply made...got two commandments and that´s it...not really much for the start and two people that were ordered to bear fruits in their bodies to bring forth more like us. We are only here but have no sense of what this all is about, just doing our job to multiply and that`s it."

"But you are in paradise...why do you have to think at all? Look around you, here there is everything we need or could possibly wish for. We are naked...look at the branch of a mighty tree between your legs and the hole between my legs...they look funny...I am telling you! I guess these two have to join and then something will come out of me...I guess so, but no one ever told us. We must find it out ourselves...so let’s play a bit...Adam."

"My name is Anna and I did not intend to disturb you by playing with yourselves", caught she Adam and Eve in the act. "What you are doing there is very, very nice and it helps me to be born."

"To be born?" asked Eva leaving Adam inside her not knowing what her situation meant that she was found in. She enjoyed the feelings she discovered in her body while Adam did his best to make himself come having hard feelings between his legs. „What do you mean by that...and you look so different from us...I mean your body looks like us but you seem to be covered with something somehow that we do not know off."

..to be continued