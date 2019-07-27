4X4 Vehicles For All Regional Education Directors

Regional Directors of Education in the country will each be presented with a 4×4 brand new vehicle to enhance their work before the close of this year.

Again every District Office of Education and Circuit Supervisor of Education will receive a pickup vehicle and a brand new motorbike respectively.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, made the announcement during the opening of a two-day Orientation for Regional, District and Unit Directors of Education from the northern sector of the country in Kumasi on Thursday.

The programme is aimed at helping the participants to understand the introduction of the new curriculum from kindergarten to primary school six.

He said the presentation of the vehicles and the motorbikes would help the beneficiaries in their supervisory and monitoring activities to improve teaching and learning.

The new curriculum being introduced from September 2019 academic year would, among other things, help to improve teaching and learning at the basic level of education.

The education minister stressed the need for children, especially from the kindergarten to the primary six level, to be given proper foundation in education for future development.

He, therefore, charged participants to be more involved in the supervision of teachers to help improve better teaching and learning in their areas.

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Opoku Amankwa, said everything had been put in place for the introduction of the new curriculum in September.

He said the 152,000 teachers from the kindergarten to primary six would be grouped in different clusters for special training in August.

The intensive training, he explained, would help expose the teachers to what entails in the new curriculum, adding that each teacher would also be given a resource pack to make them deliver.

On behalf of the GES, Prof. Opoku Amankwa commended the government for given the needed financial support, especially in the training of the teachers ahead of the introduction of the new curriculum.

