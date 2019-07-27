Yendi Youth Network Holds Forum Over Falling Standards Of Education

The Yendi Youth network with funding and technical support from OXFAM in Ghana and facilitated by Youth Empowerment for Life (YEfL), has organised an Educational Forum on the falling standard of Education in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Forum which was held on Thursday 25th July, 2019 at the Yendi Community Center is one of a series of events organised by Yendi Youth Network in various sectors towards the development of Yendi.

The Forum brought together stakeholders and actors within the Educational sector of Yendi Municipality, including; headteachers, teachers, students and representative of the Municipal Education Office.

The Forum became necessary due to the poor performance of students at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region. The Forum gave speakers and participants the opportunity to discuss various ways of improving on the performance of students at the basic level.

According to statistics, from 2015 - 2017, Yendi has recorded poor performance in BECE. Out of the 6,183 candidates who sat for BECE spanning 2015 to 2017; only 2,341 students had the required aggregate 6 to 30, and 3,842 students had aggregate 31 and above.

This calls for stringent measures to address the sad and disturbing situation confronting the performance of BECE candidates within the Yendi Municipality.

The Chairman for the occasion, Mr. Abdul-Rahaman who doubled as the Headteacher for SDA Primary school blamed the poor performance of students of the basic level on parents.

He says parents, despite the effort of school authorities, shirk their responsibilities, which is one of the contributing factors of the poor performance recorded for the past years, and employ parents and guardians to discharge their responsibilities very well to motivate students on their performance at the basic level.

Mr. Amin Abubakari, Assistant Director in charge of supervision at GES, also blamed the situation on some circuit supervisors for poor monitoring of the schools' performances.

He assures proper monitoring and supervising would be ensured in the next academic year when school resumes.

He admonished the pupils to focus on their books to excel in their exams, climb higher and become responsible people in the future.

Madam Sophia Danso, a staff of Yendi Girls Junior High School called on parents to send their wards to school and give them proper attention for them to excel most especially the girl child.

Parents and guardians also urge teachers to discharge their duties professionally as expected in order to give their wards proper education that will go a long way to improve on the falling standard of education in the Yendi Municipality, especially at the basic level.

They also urged the Ghana Education Service to collaborate with the Assembly in enacting by-laws on education to deal with indiscipline among the youth.

BY Abdul-Rahaman Gadafi

(Community Journalist, Balogu)