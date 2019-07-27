Aids Commission Cautions Against Stigmatization

Stigmatization and discrimination according to the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) have been major challenges in the management of HIV/AIDS in Ghana.

According to the commission despite several campaigns, people still discriminate against persons living with HIV which is an infringement on their rights.

In an interview with Citi News at the orientation for regional committees in Koforidua, Anthony Obeng, the Director of Administration of the Ghana Aids Commission called on committee members to seek legal actions against persons who discriminate against persons living with HIV.

“When it comes to stigmatization or discrimination, it is all over the place. People are not familiar with this portion of the act, that is why we are trying to sensitize them. People are not aware that it is unlawful to discriminate against people living with HIV/AIDS, there are fines and imprisonment charges, but the most serious challenge we have as a commission is stigma and discrimination,” he said.

Stigma and discrimination related to HIV and AIDS is a common problem many health care facilities around the world, particularly in those countries hardest hit by the epidemic. face

Stigma and discrimination contribute a major deal to poor quality of care for those who are infected or ill.

The Stigma and discrimination prevent people living with HIV/AIDS from getting the needed care and undermine prevention efforts by limiting access and services utilization.

Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, emphasized the need to reverse the rising trend of HIV infection among the youth in the country.

He charged the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), the Ministry of Health, Civil Society Organizations and other stakeholders to work together to achieve target goals set for eradication on HIV/AIDS.

HIV Statistics

Statistics from the Ghana AIDS Commission indicate that about 300,000 people have been infected with HIV.

Out of this number, about 28,000 are youth, with over 200,000 being adults. The Commission has also indicated that 15,000 deaths have been recorded from the disease.

