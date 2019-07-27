How Britain Replaced Decolonization In Africa With The Commonwealth

The dismantling of the colonial system and the access to the independence of the Asian and African peoples are two of the most important pages of the twentieth century.

Prepared already in the first post-war period with the development of national liberation movements, the decolonization process received the decisive push after the Second World War.

The independence groups had acquired increasing strength and prestige and, after the war, these forces remained mobilized politically and militarily to fight against colonial rule.

A decisive role in the decolonization process was taken by the United States and the Soviet Union. Their combined pressure to oust Europeans from Asia and Africa accelerated the liquidation of the old world order.

For example, in 1941 the Americans drafted the Atlantic Charter which sanctioned the right of all peoples to choose the form of government from which they intend to propagate.

The Atlantic Charter was agreed in 1941 by US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

He declared the principle of self-determination of peoples and then imposed himself as the basis of the new international ethical and political code, to which Europe could not escape.

It would then inspire the entire activity of the United Nations Organization (UN) established in 1945, with the aim of finding solutions for international disputes, to maintain peace and promote respect for human rights.

The decolonization process was accomplished through alternate events, which were affected both by the nature of local nationalisms and by the foreign policies of European countries.

Great Britain proceeded in a gradual abdication, trying to transform the Empire into a Commonwealth, which could freely join sovereign nations.

Linked to the United Kingdom, 53 independent states are now members of the Commonwealth, with the aim to promote political, social, economic and financial cooperation and for this, it is based on the fiscal privilege, the free exchange of goods between all the participating countries.

The purpose of colonization was the colonies to supply agricultural, mineral raw materials, and serve as an outlet for the manufactured products of the colonizing powers. In fact, the countries of ancient industrialization, The United Kingdom, Belgium, France, and Holland, tried to keep the colonies as a market for their goods and source of raw materials.

Britain governing Africa during colonization

Britain and other countries under pressure gave Africa the independence they are looking for but without Africa, they can't flourish, thus; the Commonwealth was established, to create easy access to the raw materials they can't do without it in Africa.

Not only Britain, France, put up a stubborn resistance to dominate and exploit its colonies in Africa after independence. Five decades after independence, France colonies in Africa were still paying tax to the French government.

Today, 53 member states make the Commonwealth, including countries in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific.