Bawku Central NDC Parliamentary aspirant disqualified for filing nomination with a fake cheque

The National Democratic Congress is currently vetting persons aspiring to contest on the party's ticket as Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 general elections in some selected constituencies nationwide whiles elections in other constituencies are on hold to be conducted on a later date.

We have picked information from reliable sources in the Upper-East Region that an aspirant has been disqualified from contesting the Bawku Central primaries because a cheque he presented as payment for his filing fees allegedly bounced when party executives presented it at the Bank to cash the stated amount.

The aspirant in question, Alhaji Ibrahim Dori is said to be a businessman and a very loud activist of the party in the said constituency.

The incumbent Member of Parliament Honorable Mahama Ayariga and one Musah Abdulai have been cleared to contest the Bawku Central seat after the vetting process.

Some disappointed sympathizers of Alhaji Dori blamed their candidate's inability to pay the filing fees at the expected date on what they termed as the incompetence of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration which has brought severe hardship to the entire country and causing businesses to close down. This they lamented that this has affected the financial strength of Alhaji Ibrahim Dori.

It will be recalled that Akolgo Alhassan stepped down after picking nominations to contest the Bawku Central primaries of the National Democratic Congress.

The election for Parliamentary Candidates is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 24th August, 2019.