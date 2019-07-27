NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Samuel Abu Jinapor Picks Form To Contest Damongo Constituency

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor has picked a form to contest New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region.

The Damongo parliamentary seat in the newly created Savannah Region is said to be a hotly contested in the upcoming 2020 general election.

The form was picked on behalf of Lawyer Jinapor by former constituency secretary of the party Mr Ayuba Seidu with the leadership of the party in the constituency fully in support.

Sources close to the NPP in the Savannah Region and the Damongo Constituency indicates that Mr Abu Jinapor is likely to go unopposed in the contest slated to be held in September.

The Damongo parliamentary seat is currently being held by the NDC Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Adam Mutawakilu, with the nickname “Galus” but the NPP has vowed to snatch that seat from the NDC in the 2020 elections, which it has described as one of the ‘orphan’ constituencies.

Apart from the Salaga South Constituency that the NPP won in the 2016 elections, the remaining six parliamentary seats out of the seven in the Savannah Region are being held by the NDC.

Lawyer Abu Jinapor, who is said to be determined to snatch the seat from the two time NDC MP for Damongo and also the Ranking Member for Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament Mr Adam Mutawakilu, is said to have started making serious inroads in the Damongo Constituency even before the creation of the Savannah Region and the subsequent naming of the regional capital as Damongo, sending signals that he was ready to slug it out with the incumbent NDC MP.

Mr Jinapor, speaking recently at the Savannah Regional Special Delegates’ conference of the NPP held at Damongo, said the Damongo Constituency used to be a solid ground for the NPP which had the party's candidate winning twice from 2000 to 2008 to represent the constituency in Ghana's Parliament.

He, therefore, called on the party delegates and members to work hard to enable the party to win the Damongo parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections.