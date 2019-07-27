Fake Pastor Jailed 10years

A 30-year-old self-styled pastor, Isaac Kofi, has been jailed 10 years by the Ashaiman circuit court for defrauding by false pretence.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahenkorah Afrifa, Ashaiman divisional police command, told the court that, the accused was arrested on 09/07/2019 from his hideout after series of complaints were made against him.

The prosecuting officer noted that, the accused Isaac Kofi succeeded in defrauding some unsuspecting persons of over 22,540.00 Ghana cedis.

According to ASP Afrifa, the accused introduced himself to one Reverend Joshua, in charge of Global Reform Church, in Adenta as someone who could “double” money for people.

He further revealed that Reverend Joshua later introduced the accused to another congregation at his local branch in Zenu within the Ashaiman municipality.

ASP Afrifa again told the court that the accused told the complainants at different locations that he had a special soap which when used after six weeks, their money in their individual bank accounts would multiply.

The complainants which included Ms. Pharida Gifty Doku, gave him 11,320.00, Ms.Faustina Doku gave him 1,700, Mr. Kojo Benjamin gave him 4, 680.00, Madam Agatha Maame Appiah gave him 2,000.00 among other three who gave out 1,060.00, 980.00 and 800.00 Ghana Cedis, in that order, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor further explained that, the complainants took the special soap and used as instructed but their money did not increase even after two months.

The accused person went into hiding until he was arrested early this month.

The accused person Isaac Kofi pleaded guilty and vowed not to engage himself in such acts again.

The Ashaiman circuit court presided over by Mr. Gabriel Mate-Teye noted that defrauding by false pretence was an offence contrary to section 131 of the criminal offences act 29(1960).

He sentenced the accused to 10 years in jail on all five counts saying it will run concurrently.

