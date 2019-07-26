Build Toilets For Tenants Or Be Arrested—Landlords Warned

Effective August 1, the Municipal Chief Director of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly (ANWA), Hon. Aminu Zakari says his office will start arresting landlord/lady(s) whose homes and rented properties do not have toilet facilities for tenants in the area.

According to him, the exercise is part of directives and measures to end open defecation among residents in the area.

Speaking at a Stakeholder’s Meeting on Strict Implementation of Sanitation Bye-Laws, the MCE said “Next month, anyone found culpable of sanitation offences will be taken to court. We have to allow the laws to work. We have to start prosecuting offenders but we cant do that without informing them in advance that is why it is necessary to inform them. This is why we are having this Stakeholder’s Meetings for Pastors, Imam and Opinion Leaders to educate their subjects before this takes effect.”

As part of President Akufo-Addo’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, most Municipal Chief Executives have devised different strategies on making this dream a reality.

Information gathered reveals that although most toilet facilities are under lock and key due to political-control by owners at certain communities under the ANMA, it has emerged that Hon Zakari regardless his political affiliation has vowed to help the community address the situation.

He added that although the Assembly no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), it will still ensure the laws are strictly enforced to help bring sanity in the various communities.

Hon. Zakari disclosed that the Municipal Assembly has devoted every Thursday as an inspection day to be enforced by Sanitation Task Force where staffs would be deployed to various communities to educate the citizens on the need to live healthy lifestyles.

“The number of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staffs we have here are nothing to write home about so the idea is that, every department apart from its head must join in constituting the task force. By that, the number will increase making each group move to the various communities in the three electoral areas," he revealed.

The three electoral areas in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly are Mamobi East, West and Kwartsi.

Further information reveals that over 70 people were arrested last week for floating various laws in the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly but were later released.

The Municipal Chief Executive says he is confident residents living in the three electoral areas in Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly will abide by the soon-to-be introduced law and make the community a healthy place for all.