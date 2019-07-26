US’ House Of Representatives Speaker To Address Ghana’s Parliament

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi will address Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday, 31st July, 2019.

Nancy Pelosi, who is a Democratic Party member in the US is the first woman Speaker of the House, making her the highest-ranking elected woman in United States history.

First elected to Congress in 1987, Nancy Pelosi is currently in her 17th term as a congresswoman.

She represents California’s 12th congressional district which consists of four-fifths of the city and county of San Francisco.

Indications are that Nancy Pelosi will be part of a delegation comprising several members of the Congressional Black Caucus as part of the Year of Return celebrations in Ghana.

Other members tipped to be part of the delegation including House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, Civil Rights Icon Representative, John Lewis of Georgia, House Finance Committee Chairwoman, Maxine Waters of California, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas and Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullahi Omar of Minnesota.

—citinewsroom