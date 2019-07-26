Rawlings is a living example justifying the saying, “The Evil that Men Do Lives after Them”

Before heading to my barber for a nice haircut, let me quickly put out this publication which goes to clarify, if not emphasize, the saying, “The evil that men do lives after them”

The former President of Ghana, His Excellency Jeremiah John Rawlings, who took Ghana for a tortuous ride full of murders of both innocent and criminal citizens, introduction of, insolence and vivid tribalism, nepotism and tactical destruction of the properties and businesses of members of tribes other than the one he belongs to, in the country, is now a walking proof of the mentioned saying.

He selectively perpetuated acts of crimes with impunity against all those he deemed as his enemies. He denied them the chance to live or their basic human rights. Subsequently, he extinguished their lives prematurely, or chased them out of the country. He expropriated their properties for his cronies or deliberately destroyed or confiscated their businesses, just to make them as poor persons as he was.

He killed Air Marshall Yaw Boakye for genuinely taking a bank loan of 50,000 Old Cedis that he was conformingly paying by monthly instalment. Rawlings thought he had abused his position by going for the loan that had made him rich. He was after Mr Siaw of Tata Brewery because for Rawlings, the industrialist had become too rich. When the man escaped to Liberia, Rawlings took over his business only to destroy it. He confiscated the International Tobacco Ghana Limited (ITG) factory belonging to the late Mr Benjamin Amponsah (B.A) Mensah of Kumawu, my father-in-law by extension of the Akan culture, because he was too rich for Ghana, gave the factory to his (Rawlings’) brother-in-law only to end up destroying it. He ordered Ghanaians not to purchase “Apino soap” produced by the Appiah Minka factory because he hated the man with passion and also the man was an Ashanti.

He is now suffering the repercussions of his devious acts. Those criminals and then little-minds with whom he staged not only his Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) military coup in 1979 but also, the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) coup of 31st December 1981, are now ferociously baying for his blood.

Akatapore, Retired Army Officer Major Boakye Gyan whose younger brother, Kyereme Gyan, a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, was killed in a manner only known to, and hailed by, beasts, Nana Adomako Nyamekye and a host of others, are now calling for forcing Rawlings to come public to accept his crimes against Ghana and Ghanaians. Were Rawlings to be released to them, it won’t take them a second of the ticking of the clock to make a minced meat out of his flesh, I should think, based on the bitter reactions towards him as seen from their video recorded interviews granted to some TV station and posted on YouTube.

Additionally, the National Democratic Congress (party) he single-handedly formed with intent to stay in power longer than necessary, turning over his coat from a military to a civilian to contest an election to win for two terms of a total of eight years, has its members rejected him. He was the founder, the very corner stone, but the NDC members have no respect for him and treat him with spite. I am sure there are some within the party that may not think twice before sending him to his grave were they to be given a chance to do whatever they like to him.

Before the advent of Rawlings into the political arena of Ghana, all the various tribes in Ghana were living in peace and in absolute cordiality. However, when he assumed the mantle of leadership of Ghana, he started wedging asunder what God and the nation had joined together. He started with his nonsense of targeting some tribes as being too rich and intelligent hence the need to maliciously bring them down to be at par with those lazy tribes in his estimation.

I am not here to recount all the evils that Rawlings, a once self-confessed ragged and poor army Flt. Lt. who could not afford the payment of “yoko gari” (gari and beans), but now turned a millionaire, has done to Ghana and Ghanaians. I will assign them to history. Nonetheless, the verbal attacks he is going through at the hands of his once military colleagues-in-crime and the members of his own founded political party, the NDC, are sufficient proofs to confirm the veracity of the adage, “The evil that men do lives after them”.

If the saying was wrong and former President J. J. Rawlings is not exemplifying the occasion, any willing Ghanaian could come out to challenge me, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa who is an overflowing fountain of wisdom that any willing soul is invited to drink freely from with no charge.

Rockson Adofo#

Friday, 26 July 2019