Ahead Of tomorrow, Saturday's Monthly Sanitation Exercise: RIWAMA Boss, Bro. Felix Obuah Warns Against Flouting Of Restriction Of Movement Order

As the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) gets set for this month Sanitation Exercise holding tomorrow, Saturday, July 27, 2019 across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, the Sole Administrator of the Agency, Bro. Felix Obuah has said that only people on essential duty with duly signed exemption permit by the Sole Administrator of RIWAMA will be allowed movement.

Bro. Obuah, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam warned that anybody who flouted the restriction of human and vehicular movement order will be arrested and prosecuted before the Special Sanitation Court.

The Sole Administrator also warned against converting the Sanitation Hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. into street trading and street footballing.

While urging all Rivers people to participate in the sanitation exercise, the RIWAMA boss reiterated the abounding benefits of a clean and healthy environment to the people and the State in general.

He advised residents and all those doing business in the State to maintain good sanitary habit by always cleaning their surroundings and dumping wastes at RIWAMA approved receptacles; and at the approved dumping hours.

Bro. Obuah also enjoined them to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s vision of a clean and safe environment.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

Friday, July 26, 2019