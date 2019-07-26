Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda Is Achievable—Franklin Cudjoe

The government of Ghana last year announced the Ghana Beyond Aid (GBA) as its new policy for development cooperation and established a Ministerial Committee to work on a Charter and roadmap to achieving the policy.

The GBA committee under the leadership of the Senior Minister Yaw Osarfo Marfo is now working hard to turn this agenda into an action program by creating a new social contract between government and its citizenry.

In the GBA agenda, domestic resources are the main sources of development finance and that the focus of government has to shift from the relationship with donors and lenders to the local populace, exports.

At the 2019 GBA public lecture held in Koforidua in the Eastern part of Ghana on the theme"Ghana Beyond Aid: the imperatives and political will" organized by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) in collaboration with IMANI Africa and 4H Ghana, the Chief Executive of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe believed that the Ghana beyond aid agenda is achievable.

However, Mr Cudjoe was concerned over the use of domestically mobilized resources which is basically the country's own source of revenue for long before hand for steering the affairs of the economy and the danger of using natural resources to attract loans and grants.

He therefore advised the government that "for a successful implementation of the policy, government should look out for countries that have made it and see what made them achieved the necessary results they have showed while invest more in innovations, institutions, pragmatism and meritocracy".

On the same platform was Marricke Kofi Gane, an Independent Presidential aspirant, also believed that the Ghana beyond aid is achievable but stressed that the government needs more efforts to be put in place.

He bemoaned how Ghana economic status is been turned around by political lenses in the country.

He posited that "if a country's economy is growing, it shouldn't be only on the increase in GDP or decline in inflation figures but must have positive impacts on the citizens".

He therefore charged the populaces to personally check their economic status, well-being before believing in political economy.

The President of ILAPI, Peter Bismark Kwofie believe that we can achieve everything we want if we really want to achieve.

His position was that "there's nothing impossible to achieve on this planet. We have to appreciate local ideas among us and while we internationalize our policies and development, we must equally think more African and Ghanaian."