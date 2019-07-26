Producer Price Inflation Records 7.6% In June

The year-on-year producer price inflation for all industry was 7.6percent in June 2019, while the monthly change rate was 2.1%.

David Yenukwat Kombat, a Deputy Government Statistician in charge of operations, who delivered the report recently in Accra, said the mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 22.4%, followed by manufacturing sub-sector with 6.1%.

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest year-on-year producer inflation of 1.2%. With respect to the monthly changes, mining and quarrying recorded the highest inflation rate of 7.3%, followed by manufacturing sub-sector with 1.5%.

The utilities sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of 0.1%.

---Daily Guide