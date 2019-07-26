Don't Think Of Salvation, No Politician Will Go To Heaven - Solution Man

Bishop William Finney Blay popularly known as Solution Man

The founder and leader of International Gracelife Assemblies, Bishop William Finney Blay popularly-known in the ministry as Solution Man has advised politicians not to think of salvation anymore for there is no way any politician (especially Ghanaian politician) will go to heaven.

According to the renowned man of God, Politicians take to a lot of platforms to lie and deceive the majority of Ghanaians, give them fake promises and fail to fulfill such promises and it is based on these lies and unfulfilled promises that not a single politician in Ghana can prove innocence.

Solution man confidently stated that politicians are children of Satan.

"If you read the Bible, the Bible says, all liars are children of Satan. One thing I've realized is that our politicians lure us with lies to win our votes. So after giving them our votes, they fail to fulfill their promises. There are some lies that cost some people's lives and that is why no politician will go to heaven," Solution Man revealed.

He made this revelation in a phone interview with Odehyieba Nana Yaw Ampadu on KasiebƆ WƆ Krom on Radio 1FM, 100.7MHZ.

However, he said one should not forget that when you destroy somebody's life God will ask for it from you and that is exactly what politicians are doing.

The outspoken man of God said if there is any politician to challenge him on his take, he's ever ready to school that person.