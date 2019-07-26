All Africa Media Network Applauds Buhari, Saraki For Nigeria's Rise In 2019 Trafficking Report

As the world observes the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, All Africa Media Network (AAMN) a continental media, civic dialogue and policy facilitation outfit applauds the present administration in Nigeria for its purposeful stride in the campaign against trafficking that has resulted in the nation's rise in the 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report, an annual report which ranks governments based on their perceived efforts to acknowledge and combat human trafficking issued by US Department of State.

Every country in the world is affected by human trafficking, whether as a country of origin, transit, or destination for victims and Nigeria's climb from the Tier 2 watchlist to Tier 2 after spending the past 2 years on the lower category is not a fluke but rather a result of fervent effort of its government, and security agencies.

"We highly appreciate this administration's effort in the combat against trafficking in persons, from President Buhari's office recognition of the danger this menace pose to the Nigerian youths, to Sen. Bukola Saraki's led 8th Assembly's commendable effort in approving the utmost fund ever in Nigeria's History for National Agency For the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons ( NAPTIP) and Dr. Julie Donli's vigorous and persuasive campaign in sensitizing the Nigerian public on dangers inherent in Irregular migration and trafficking,'' Mr. Cookey Iwuoha, Program Coordinator of AAMN revealed.

"We in AAMN are glad to associate ourselves with Nigeria's success in attaining a new position in the 2019 Trafficking Report because of our effort in holding our 2018 African Women Intercultural Dialogue a platform for investigation of cultural practices that condones and influence acts of violence against women in developing societies in Abuja Nigeria on 25th September 2018 on the theme ' HUMAN TRAFFICKING- Calling African Women, Policy Makers To Action Against Cultural Realities Aiding Modern Day Slavery."

He continued, "The event held in Collaboration with UNWomen Nigeria, Global African Sheroes Union, West Africa Women Association Nigeria and Chaired by the former Vice President of Gambia, Her Excellency Mrs. Fatoumata Tambajang and the founder of Women Trafficking and Child Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) Mrs. Titi Abubakar, created a platform in which the Nigerian Youths, African Women, cultural leaders, civic society organisations interfaced with continental experts on trafficking to discuss the socio-economic and cultural challenges advancing trafficking in the nation and continent at large."

According to the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Women and girls comprise 71% of human trafficking victims. AAMN is perfecting plans for media activation of the 2019 African Women Intercultural Dialogue to be held in Pretoria South Africa from 27th to 30th November. on the theme of Culture An Underrated Element In The Rise of Trafficking.