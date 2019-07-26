US Soldiers Arrested For Smuggling People And Drugs Related Offences

Camp Pendleton in the USA near the Mexican border: 16 naval soldiers were arrested in the US State of California. The accusations are of human smuggling and drug-related crimes.

Again, anger at the US border to Mexico: Several US Marines are said to have brought migrants across the border to US for money and in addition, drugs related offences.

In the USA, 16 soldiers have been arrested on charges of smuggling human beings and drug offences. The marines were detained at Camp Pendleton in California on Thursday, according to the armed forces. The base is about 100 Kilometers from the Mexican border. Investigations in another case led to the arrests, the US armed forces declared.

In early July, two US Marines were arrested on the Mexican border for human smuggling. They are said to have brought three Mexicans across the border to US for money. The two soldiers were stationed at the same base as the 16 Marines now under arrest and served in the same unit.

The investigations into the two soldiers had led to the identification of the other soldiers, said military spokeswoman Kendra Motz. There may be a connection between the cases. At the same time, the spokeswoman emphasized that not all soldiers now arrested will be charged with human smuggling.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)