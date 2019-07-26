Trump Criticise Swedish Prime Minister In The Case Of The US Rapper Asap Rocky

The US President Donald John Trump

Donald Trump is mad at Sweden: The US rapper Asap Rocky has to go to court there. Now Trump is back in the case...the independence of the judiciary does not seem to interest him.

In the case of the US rapper Asap Rocky, who has been imprisoned in Sweden, President Donald Trump has criticized the country's government. He was "very disappointed" by Prime Minister Stefan Löfven because of its inability to act, Trump wrote on Thursday evening (local time) on Twitter. "Sweden has failed our African American community in the United States," he added.

The Swedish public prosecutor's office had on Thursday brought charges of assault against Asap Rocky and two of his companions. The trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday. Trump had phoned Löfven over the weekend case. This pointed him to the independence of the Swedish judiciary.

Incident on festival

The 30-year-old Rocky had been arrested after appearing at the Stockholm "Smash" festival because a few days earlier he allegedly beat up a man in the street. The brawl was captured in a video that incriminated the musician. However, his decision to prosecute was also based on other material, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said.

In the video first published by the celebrity portal TMZ.com, Rocky throws a young man to the ground and then beats him with his companions. The musician himself claimed to have been persecuted by two men and merely defended himself. To substantiate this, he himself put pictures on Instagram to show how his team was provoked by the men.

Trump: "Treat Americans fair!"

Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday that he has seen footage showing that Rocky has been followed and harassed by "troublemakers." "Treat Americans fair!", Demanded the US president. The rapper needs to get his freedom back. "We do so much for Sweden, but on the other hand, that does not seem to work, so Sweden should focus on his real crime problem!" He said.

Rocky's lawyer Slobodan Jovicic said at a press conference in Stockholm on Thursday that the musician admitted he had knocked down the man during the altercation, kicked his arm and pushed him. But this was done after provocations of the opponent. This and another man had followed Asap Rocky, behaving aggressively and attacking his bodyguard. The musician then tried a little longer to persuade the men to leave them alone. "He considers himself innocent," said Jovicic.

The case of the rapper has hit international waves in recent weeks. Stars like reality TV personality Kim Kardashian and pop singer Justin Bieber had jumped Rocky aside and demanded his release. Kardashian had also worked with Trump last year to shorten the life sentence of a woman sentenced in the 1990s for drug-related offenses. The president gave the prison shortening, the woman was released.

Francis Tawiah (Duisburg - Germany)