Ada West: 4 Dead, Others Injured In Gory Accident

Four women have been confirmed dead, with 10 other passengers sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in got involved in an accident around Koluedor in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The accident occurred on the Tema-Aflao Highway. The bodies have been deposited at the Bator Catholic Hospital morgue in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

However, the injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Ada East District Hospital as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), George Aboagye, Sege District Police Commander, explained that the accident occurred on July 25, 2019 at about 3:00 pm.

According to him, a Benz Sprinter van with registration number GT 5939-19 was traveling from Tema direction towards Ada whilst the Hyundai Tucson with registration number GS 9588-18 was moving in the opposite direction.

On reaching a certain spot between Koluedor and Mantsekope, DSP Aboagye mentioned that the Hyundai Tucson had attempted to overtake a motorbike ahead but was unsuccessful, resulting in a head-on collision with the oncoming truck.

---Daily Guide