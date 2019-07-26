Angry MenzGold Customers Invade Accra Court

Distressed MenzGold customers have taken their fury to another level by invading the Accra Circuit Court as their CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 makes an appearance at the court today.

The customers, some of whom were clad in red were spotted around the premises of the court where NAM1 is expected to make a second appearance to continue the hearing of the case of fraud brought against him by the state.

More Updates Coming Up