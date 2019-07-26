Distressed MenzGold customers have taken their fury to another level by invading the Accra Circuit Court as their CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 makes an appearance at the court today.
The customers, some of whom were clad in red were spotted around the premises of the court where NAM1 is expected to make a second appearance to continue the hearing of the case of fraud brought against him by the state.
Angry MenzGold Customers Invade Accra Court
Distressed MenzGold customers have taken their fury to another level by invading the Accra Circuit Court as their CEO Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1 makes an appearance at the court today.
The customers, some of whom were clad in red were spotted around the premises of the court where NAM1 is expected to make a second appearance to continue the hearing of the case of fraud brought against him by the state.
More Updates Coming Up