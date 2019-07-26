'Akufo-Addo's visit to Jomoro hopeless, a dissipation of public resources' - NDC



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region has described the visit of President Akufo-Addo to the area as "hopeless, uninspiring and waste of public resources".

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 as part of his two-day working visit to the Region, interacted with teachers and students of Half Assini Senior High School (HASCO) and some Chiefs in the Jomoro Municipality.

In a statement issued and signed the party's Deputy Communications Officer and copied to the media, Mr. Emmanuel N. Benle has expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for wasting the State's resources to visit the Jomoro Constituency only to interact with students and teachers.

Below is the full statement

National Democratic Congress, Jomoro Constituency



THE VISIT OF PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO TO JOMORO CONSTITUENCY WAS HOPELESS, UNINSPIRING AND A DISSIPATION OF PUBLIC RESOURCES

We express with utmost shock and disappointment the hopeless and uninspiring visit by President Akufo-Addo to the Jomoro Constituency.

On Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019, President Akufo Addo visited Half Assini in the Jomoro Constituency with a 75-car convoy only to answer four questions from students of Half Assini SHS.

In a Constituency whose Member of Parliament is a Deputy Minister, it is sad that Jomoro Constituency can't boast of a single completed, worth commissioning project under a government which is almost three years in office.

In August, 2017, President Akufo Addo promised the good people of Jomoro a fertilizer factory as part of the 1D1F policy & assured the people that his next visit to the Municipality will be the commissioning of the factory. He visited yesterday, however, there wasn't any mention of the fertilizer factory in his speech.

The MP of Jomoro has made a whole lot of noise about the establishment of the fertilizer plant and has even sent a so-called delegation to Awulae Annor Adjaye, the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema, to assure him of plans to establish the factory in Jomoro.

Surprisingly, in all the speeches made yesterday by the President and his entourage in Jomoro, there wasn't even a mention of the said fertilizer factory.

A handful of people who went to the auditorium of Half Assini SHS with the expectation of hearing the President speak about the failed promise he made to the good people of Jomoro in August, 2017 got more disillussioned and gobsmacked. They have now come to the realization that 'King Promise' has no plans of establishing a fertilizer factory in Jomoro & that his 1D1F promise to Jomoro was made to deceive the people.

It is surprising to know, that the plethora of needless billboards that have been mounted by the MP of Jomoro to announce proposed projects since last year haven't resulted in any single completed project. Where are the projects from the one million dollars per Constituency per year?

The people of Jomoro are wild awake and have noticed the deceit and disrespect of this failing government towards Jomoro.

You can lie your way to power but can't lie your way through power. The people of Jomoro deserve better and will register their displeasure in the 2020 polls.

Signed!

Emmanuel N. Benle

Deputy Communications Officer, NDC Jomoro

Source: Daniel Kaku