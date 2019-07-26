GHc43m Released For LEKMA, Other Roads

The Finance Ministry has ordered the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to release an amount of GHc43,177,685.29, for the completion of various road projects in the country including LEKMA.

Key among the project detail is the rehabilitation of the 0.80km Teshie Rasta Area road awarded Messrs Lomenf Company Limited at a cost GHc 247,784.69.

The construction of phase 3 and 4 of the GIMPA by-pass within the Greater Accra Region which costs Ghc 5,002,690.60 and 397,393.94 respectively will also be covered.

“The Chief Director of Ministry of Roads and Highways is hereby directed to ensure that the transaction of the amount which will be charged as per the attached MOF Specific Warrant is inputted into the GIFMIS Platform to facilitate the payment process,” a letter the Finance Ministry wrote to the Director to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department stated.

The Controller and Accountant-General Department is to also ensure that all withholding taxes are deducted before payment is effected.

Volta Region

In the Volta Region an amount of GHc20,521,888.16 is to be released for the construction of six road road projects.

Construction of the Kpando Worawora-Dambai road phase III and reconstruction of Kpando

Worawora-Dambai Road Phase III have also been captured in the letter.

These contracts have been awarded to Messrs Juncheung Constructed Company Ltd.

Ashanti Region

The Ministry of Finance has also authorized to release of GHc17,007,927.90 to enable the Chief Executive, Ghana Highway Authority to make part payment of the amount due Messrs China International Water and Electric Corporation in respect of the Accra-Kumasi Highway Dualization Project Lot 6: Kwafokrom-Apedwa Section (km 31.7).

“The expenditure of GHc17,007,927.90 should be charged as per the attached MOF Specific

Warrant.”

“MDAs and MMDAs are also to note that henceforth some clauses are to be inserted in all Contracts or Agreements in order for them to be paid,” the letter stated.

