Akufo-Addo Commends Chinese Factory KEDA Ceramics

The good works of KEDA ceramics also known as Twyford, a Chinese manufacturing factory in Shama in the western region have won the heart and admiration of the President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The president has commended the company for their industrialization drive in the Western enclave.

President Nana Akufo Addo stated that he is throwing his weight behind the company to encourage them to continue with their good job of creating jobs, reducing the import bill for tiles and participation in the government’s industrialization drive dubbed one district one factory.

This was during a working visit to KEDA ceramics at Shama as part of his official working tour of the Western region on Tuesday, July 23 2019.

Phase Two of the factory’s operations are scheduled to begin in September 2019.

”One of the main reasons why I am here on this Western Region tour is to throw my weight behind this company to encourage them to continue their work.”

President Akufo Addo also praised Twyford Ceramics for using local raw materials for their manufacturing and production and their ’significant contribution’ to the industrialization drive of Ghana by contributing to a 40% reduction in the importation of tiles to Ghana.