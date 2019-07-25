NPP Is The Only Correct Party In Ghana--Ken Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been outstanding in terms of governance in the fourth republic.

He believes Ghanaians have witnessed more development under the NPP government than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In many ways, the country continues to lag behind in terms of infrastructural development and providing the basic needs of the people.

He said anytime NPP comes to power they ensure massive economic development and political terrain changes. I am the son of a poor teacher but even that time we could attend school through scholarships”.

“Today you are enjoying free SHS under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after President Kufuor initiated the free JHS. That is the best gift they can give the nation. People are complaining things are hard but now that you are not paying fees how is it like compared to when you were paying? You are saving a lot from education”, he stated.

He underscored the significance of the free SHS in reducing the cost of living since parents are making a lot of savings because they are no longer paying fees as they used to calling on Ghanaians to embrace it and halt the criticism.

