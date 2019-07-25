Christians Have A Part To Play In Dealing With Corruption--Methodist Bishop

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, has told Christians to desist from corruption saying Ghana must put in place measures that will make corruption unattractive.

He said the measures should be such that people would no longer have the appetite to engage in corrupt practices.

Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo noted corruption is inimical to the improvement of lives and development hence the need to nip it in the bud.

“Corruption is a bad thing, as a Christian who believes in the word of God must stay away from corruption,” Dr. Paul Boafo exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

Media reports and personal conversations suggest that the Ghanaian electorate and burgeoning middle class are increasingly unhappy about the high level of corruption, lack of accountability, and economic mismanagement that have bedeviled the country.

Afrobarometer data confirm that they are eager to see stiff punishment meted out to perpetrators of such acts. Almost two-thirds (64%) of Ghanaians want corrupt officials prosecuted and, if found guilty, forced to return stolen funds, jailed, and publicly named and shamed.

---KingdomfmOnline.com