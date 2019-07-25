Year Of Return Declared By Akufo-Addo Commendable

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has praised President Nana Akufo Addo for his support towards the 2019 ‘Year of Return’.

She said the year-long activity, which is spearheaded by the Ghana Tourism Authority, is a concerted public-private effort with stakeholders like the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency, the Manifest Foundation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Adinkra group.

She revealed the program has endorsed over 78 events for a yearlong celebration and commemoration, saying the Ghana Diaspora celebration and homecoming summit, one of the pillar activities of the year of return, comes at a time when the potential landscape of opportunities in the country is growing.

Mrs. Oteng Gyasi said,” many Ghanaians in the diaspora continue to invest in the country through remittances, starting businesses and donations to the organisation, despite their long stay outside the country,” Barbara Oteng-Gyasi exclusively told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7

She said in tourism, while the Ghanaian Diaspora was an important part of the inbound market, the key role the Ghanaian Diaspora play in job creation across the tourism value chain cannot be underestimated.

“Many hotels, guesthouses, hostels, restaurants, sites and attractions, are either owned or managed by the Ghanaian Diaspora.”