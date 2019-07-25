Dag Heward-Mills Goes To Namibian President

Presiding Bishop of the United Denomination (Lighthouse Group of Churches), Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills on Sunday, July 21, paid a visit to Namibian President, Hage G. Geingob, at State House.

The visit was part of Evangelist Dag’s Healing Jesus campaigns he embarked upon in the southern African nation.

The influential Ghanaian preacher had been in the country evangelising as well as holding crusades in a number of cities over the last couple of weeks

“Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills accompanied by Spiritual Leaders from Namibia, paid a courtesy call to President Hage G. Geingob at State House today, July 21, 2019,” a post on the Presidency’s Facebook wall read.

According to the post, “The faith leaders updated President Geingob on an Evangelistic Campaign that took place in Namibia. They said that issues such as drought, racial and tribal divide as well as unity, are matters where the churches can play a role.

“Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills said a prayer at the end of the meeting and thanked President Geingob for the opportunity given to meet him,” it said.

