WAEC Yet To Release 2019 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied releasing the results of the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Thursday said implored on the general public to pay no attention to reports circulating that the results had been released.

“The Council would duly issue a statement announcing the release of the results after all post-examination processes have been completed,” it said.

—Myjoyonline