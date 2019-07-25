25.07.2019 Education WAEC Yet To Release 2019 WASSCE Results By Staff Writer 1 HOUR AGO EDUCATION Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied releasing the results of the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates. A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Thursday said implored on the general public to pay no attention to reports circulating that the results had been released. “The Council would duly issue a statement announcing the release of the results after all post-examination processes have been completed,” it said. —Myjoyonline
