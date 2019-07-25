Ken Kuranchie’s Suit Against School Of Law Thrown Out

The High Court has ruled against an application to prohibit the Ghana School of Law from conducting this 2019 entrance examinations.

The Editor of the Daily Search Light Newspaper Ken Kuranchie applied to the Court in an attempt to stop the Law School from conducting the examination.

The General Legal Council last month issued an advert calling for applications from prospective students into the Ghana School of Law and detailing various requirements for applicants.

Mr. Kurnachie in his application questioned the legality of the Independent Examinations Committee of the Ghana School of Law in administering the exams.

The High Court however ruled against his application today [Wednesday] but Mr. Kuranchie says he will study the decision to inform his next step.

“I made a call on the judge to see whether I can get a copy of the judgement. He said he has applied to the registry for a copy almost immediately so we are going to do that. We will study the judgement because my belief is that the judgement that came may not have been representative of the full facts.

“If after studying the judgement we come to the conclusion we shall be filing an appeal. The effect of what happened at the court, by the way, is that the law school entrance is going to take place.”

The Supreme Court similarly dismissed an injunction application that sought to restrain the General Legal Council from organizing entrance exams which were scheduled for Friday, 27th July 2018.

