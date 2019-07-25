The People Of Dixcove Must Stop Reliving The Dutch-British Rivalry And Unite In The Interest Of Peace And Unity

I am wondering what the people of Dixcove will get if they continue to sell themselves in the media as volatile people who are prone to violence and lawlessness? In the past few days, the attention of the Ghanaian media have been on Dixcove and how they are up in arms against themselves. The reports are very shameful and worrying and some of us are deeply hurting inside considering what is happening at Dixcove.

For the media, we can't blame them because they have to do their job. They will tell the story once it is breaking and developing and so I doubt if there is peace and stability at Dixcove, the media will still report that there is violence when in actual fact there is not. The media is only retailing to Ghanaians and the whole world what the people of Dixcove are selling though there may be some distortions, mistakes and misrepresentation of facts but we can't blame them because the people of Dixcove have brought this shame and reproach upon themselves.

It is the people of Dixcove who must first of all, understand the essence of peace and the need to unite as one people if they really want to develop and advance their cause for a common good. They must understand and know that there are a lot which bind them together as people than petty issues of chieftaincy which is tearing them apart and retarding the growth and development of Dixcove in particular and Ahanta in general. Dixcove is of cultural and historical essence, significance and importance to Ahanta, Ghana and Africa as a whole. The story of slavery, colonialism and how the white man left his home country, sailed to Africa to exploit the blackman can never be completed without mentioning Dixcove but unfortunately, we have buried the beauty and pride in our culture and history as people and resorted to needless violence and lawlessness just to create tension in Dixcove all in the name of chieftaincy. That is very condemnable in no uncertain terms.

The chieftaincy crisis at Dixcove is more than 300 years old and one of evils that Ahanta survived from the colonial legacies of the British and the Dutch. For centuries, the British and the Dutch turned the people of Dixcove against themselves and made them to kill one another whilst they exploit the natural and human resources to protect their interest in trade. They mobilised the people of Dixcove in factions to make war against themselves for their benefits and to also expand their trading activities at Dixcove . The Dutch and the British constantly warred in attempts to control trading activities and those who suffered most were the natives of Dixcove who killed one another in the interest of the Dutch and the British. When the Dutch were leaving the shores of Ahanta after many years exploitations, they sold all their trade possessions to the British and left the shores of the Ahanta but the seed of division and discord which they have sown in the people of Dixcove had already germinated and matured enough to bear fruits of disunity and divisions among the people of Dixcove for many more years to come.

This is actually not news to some of us who have studied the history of Ahanta and how Dixcove in particular has been a center of long standing chieftaincy conflicts spanning over 300 years but with high hopes, we had expected the people of Dixcove in these modern times to have gone far beyond the days in the centuries where they fought and killed themselves because they were instigated by the Dutch and the British. The recent clash between the people of Upper and Lower Dixcove tells how the people Dixcove are still reliving the age old dictates of the rivalry between the Dutch and British to protect their interests in trade and human exploitation perpetrated on Ahanta for centuries. Many years after the Dutch and the British have left the shores of Ahanta, the people of Dixcove have still failed to understand the essence of peace and unity in Ahanta. How sad?

If there are group of people who have suffered the evils of colonialism in Africa and still living in the shackles of effects of colonialism and its evils, it is none other than the people of Ahanta and Dixcove in particular. For centuries, the British and the Dutch constantly turned the people of Dixcove against themselves and watched on as the people of Dixcove kill one another to satisfy their interests. It was expected that once the Dutch and the British have left the shores of Ahanta, the people of Dixcove would have found strength in unity and bury their differences and appreciate the fact that they all one people but rather unfortunately, they are still reliving and reminding us of evils and uglies of the Dutch and the British rivalry in Ahanta.

If at this time of our lives as people and the two paramount chiefs of Dixcove who are expected to be symbols of peace and unity are rather tearing their throats and mobilizing their people to attack one another, then we must put on sackcloth and weep for the people Dixcove in particular and the whole of Ahanta. We must wail that our hopes are waning because the very people we had hoped to unite us are turning us against ourselves one more time after the Dutch and the British have left. The people of Dixcove particularly the youths who are tearing one another's throat must understand the essence of peace and the need to unite as one people with a common destiny. They will suffer most if the clashes are continously fueled. It is their future and that of generations unborn which is being threatened just like their forefathers allowed the Dutch and the British to instigate them against one another. It is time for the current generation to bury the hatchet and iron out their differences despite the woes and evils of the past. It is time for the people of Dixcove to rise in masses and mobilise themselves for growth and development than the shame and reproach they are bringing on themselves and the whole of Ahanta.

I had severally heard that there two paramount chiefs at Dixcove and so Dixcove has been divided into two traditional areas - Upper and Lower Dixcove. As a young Ahanta boy schooling at Agona Nkwanta Local Authority School in the late 90s, I didn't know much about my history then but I have always wanted to know why Dixcove has two chiefs in one town and also the fact there two traditional areas of chieftaincy and paramountces at Dixcove which is always making the place prone to chieftaincy clashes. I doubt the younger generation currently at Dixcove have indepth knowledge about how their forefathers allowed themselves to be used to kill one another. History they say is a guide to the future and it is high time not only the people of Dixcove but the whole Ahanta ought to know how the Dutch and the British continously instigated fellow Ahantas against another.

Those were the days we used to walk from Apemenyim to Agona Local Authority School to study the history and cultures of other tribes which has nothing to do with us as Ahanta people. Ahanta has lost its bearing long ago and it is for this reason that the people of Dixcove at this material time when chiefs are mobilizing their masses for development and progress, we are rather tearing each others throat and blasting dynamite to kill ourselves instead of using it for fishing to boost the economy of Dixcove.

Over 300 years and long ago after the Europeans exploited the people of Dixcove to their benefits and left, the people of Dixcove were still reliving the Dutch-British rivalry to bring shame and reproach to Dixcove in particular and Ahanta as a whole.

It is sad and regrettable. Let's unite in the interest of peace and unity and rather mobilise our people for growth and development than violence and petty land ligitation which has retarded the growth and progress of Ahanta.

Dixcove must unite.

Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III

