Bono East: EXIM Group To Build Poultry Feed Processing Factory At Tuobodom

The Techiman North District is set to benefit from Government's flagship One District One Factory policy aimed at creating jobs for Ghanaians through the setting up of factories and industries which will, in turn, move the country towards greater industrialization.

The Ghc20 million poultry feed processing plant is to be constructed by Big Stars Animal feed, a subsidiary of the Kingdom EXIM group.

The facility when completed is expected to serve as an employment avenue for the teeming youth as well as boost the Agric and poultry industry by producing sufficient poultry feed capable of serving the Bono East, Ahafo, Bono and all the regions up north.

At a mini sod-cutting ceremony held at Tuobodom to initiate the take-off of the plant, District Chief Executive for the area Mr. Peter Mensah indicated that the Assembly together with Nananom facilitated the provision 15 acres of land to the group.

"We at the Assembly are excited to be part of this project which would go a long way at transforming the local economy as hundreds of our people would be employed both directly and indirectly". Mr. Peter Mensah added.

He called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the investors to ensure the smooth take-off of this flagship policy.

Tuobodom Manhene Nana Obeng Ameyaw II lauded government for initiating the policy adding that the traditional authorities would support the investors in ensuring that the factory is implemented.

On her part, Tuobodom Manhemaa Nana Akua Amoaa cautioned the youth to stay away from alcoholism and drugs and focus on education which would prepare them for the available jobs when completed.