Yango Launches Its New Comfort Tariff In Accra

Yango, a ride-hailing service, after successfully launching in Ghana in June 2019, has introduced the Comfort tariff.

The Comfort tariff is an additional tariff in the Yango app which allows individuals to order a high-quality air-conditioned car selected manually for a slightly higher but still affordable price.

Musheg Sahakian, the Global Expansion Director of Yango said, “Our launch in Ghana is touted as the most successful in all our markets, and the Comfort Tariff is a response to market demands. After a month of operating in Ghana, we examined feedback and needs of our riders and decided to launch the Comfort tariff, as we have in many other countries this is yet another way of showing commitment to our customers and we urge Ghanaians to look out for more exciting offers going forward”.

He added, “Drivers who have very good cars, exhibit good manners and show a lot of care for their vehicles stand a chance to earn even more with Yango."

Vehicles to be on the Comfort Tariff include Toyota Camry, Toyota Avensis, Kia Cerato, Kia Sportage, Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Tucson and Mercedes Benz A-Class to name a few. These cars have been vetted manually to ensure their usability for the comfort service by Yango and its partners in Ghana.

“Yango recognises that our valued customers have different needs when they take a trip with us, so we are gradually increasing the range of choice for our riders, the Comfort tariff offers our riders the option of a slightly higher charge in a guaranteed fully air-conditioned vehicle with special features” Yango General Manager for West Africa, Mr Kadotien Soro noted.

Despite the introduction of the Comfort tariff, customers of Yango can still enjoy the cheapest possible ride on the Economy tariff.

In June, Yango started with its Economy tariff with ride fares starting from as low as GHS 2. Rides with Comfort are affordable and start with GHS 8 within a 3 km or 8 minutes perimeter of using the comfort service.