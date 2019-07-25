New Method: Car-Snatchers Using Energy Drink — Police Cautions

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has cautioned the public, particularly commercial drivers on new methods now used by car snatching criminals.

This caution was as a result of the increasing reports of car-snatching from unsuspecting drivers by criminal gangs in the country.

A statement issued by the service and signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID said “Statistics at the CID suggests an increase in the reportage of the above-mentioned crime.

“The fraudsters will hire a taxi driver to a distant and lonely place and in the process execute their intended purpose”.

The statement added that the criminals start by boarding the car and then befriend the driver, through which he/she offers the driver something to drink, mainly energy drink. The driver out of ignorance consumes the drink and becomes drowsy.

That, it is through this state of drowsiness that the criminal pushes the driver out of the car and bolts away with it.

The CID is, therefore, cautioning all drivers to desist from accepting consumable items from passengers in order not to fall a victim.

—GNA