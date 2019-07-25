Tension In Cape Coast South NDC As Ricketts Hagan, Regional Chairman Allegedly Scheme To Disqualify Henry Osei

There is serious tension within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Cape Coast South Constituency as vetting of parliament aspirants begins on Friday, 26th July, 2019.

It is however alleged that the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South Constituency, Hon. Kwaku Ricketts Hagan in tandem with the Regional Chairman, Mr. E. K. T. Addo and the Regional Treasurer, Eric Esuah are hatching diabolic plans to disqualify Mr. Henry Osei, popularly known as 'Shoe' from contesting the upcoming primaries.

There is a rumour that some members of the campaign team of Hon. Ricketts Hagan have sent a petition to the vetting committee to disqualify Mr. Henry Osei from the contest. That has been their plan since Hon. Kwaku Ricketts Hagan made a U-turn to seek re-election.

Background

Hon. Kwaku Ricketts Hagan declared that he would not seek re-election in 2020 since he believed the two terms in Parliament was enough for him. He consistently made that pronouncement until he made a u-turn in March 2019.

Since he decided to run for 2020, several attempts were made to persuade his main contender who is a forerunner in this pending primaries to step down for him.

His initial attempt was to lie to people that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama will talk to Mr. Henry Osei to step down for him and his u-turn was a pressure from the former president. It turned out to be false when the former President visited the constituency in April, 2019.

The former President in a meeting with the constituency executive members stated that competition is healthy and it energises the party. Meaning, he has not and will not ask anyone to step down from any contest.

After this exposé by the former President, Hon. Ricketts Hagan had no option than to use the Regional Executives of the party. Among the Regional Executives, only the Regional Chairman and the Treasurer who are collaborating with him to pursue his agenda. The Regional Chairman and Treasurer met Mr. Henry Osei and persuaded him to step down for Hon. Ricketts Hagan but he heeded not.

Since then, there has been acrimony in the constituency because the MP sees Mr. Henry Osei as a threat and until the latter is out of the contest, he (MP) cannot sail through the primaries, hence their plans to disqualify Mr. Henry Osei.

Meanwhile, all odds are against the MP in this parliamentary primaries due to his unfriendly posture and behaviour after 2016 general elections.

Mr Henry Osei is new hope for the party delegates, a person the grassroots and the general constituents are rooting for.