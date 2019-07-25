Former Black Stars Goalkeeper ‘Olele’ Arrested

A former Black Stars goalkeeper and current goalkeeper trainer Richard Kingston also know as Olele has been arrested together with 21 errant drivers at the East Legon tunnel.

This was part of CITI TV's war against indiscipline campaign.

One would have expected that since the Police has already held operations in this area, residents would be more law-abiding.

Also caught in the web was the driver of a v8 with a Commissioner whose identity isn't immediately known.

The impounded vehicles have been sent to the East Legon police station while 18 of the errant drivers have been processed for the Abeka motor court this morning for their various offences.

ASP Simon Tenku of the Police Public Affairs Directorate spoke to CITI News after today's operations said most of the drivers implicated today were neglecting the road mappings.

“Today we didn't get a lot of people driving on the shoulder, most of the drivers were just neglecting the road mapping and using the wrong directions and I am also glad that today we didn't get a lot of uniform persons to compare to the last time we were here which is an improvement and we are happy about that and so far we have arrest 21 drivers process 18 for court today,” he said.

On Tuesday, Some security officials, including police, customs and military officials, were arrested for breaching various traffic regulations at East Legon.

These officials were among those who were arrested by the police team that is part of the War Against Indiscipline campaign.

The leadership of the Ghana Police has cautioned officers in the Service to desist from breaking traffic regulations under the guise of “emergency” situations.

According to an internal memo from the police which was sighted by citinewsroom.com, any police officer found flouting any of the traffic laws will be sanctioned.

The Police Service in the memo also warned the officers that video recordings of any violation will be shared with the general public.

---citinewsroom