Okudzeto-Ablakwa, NDC Does Not Respect the Memory of Late President Mills

I am often amused to hear such cant and chicanery from young key operatives of the present main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), vis-à-vis the question of whether the memory and honor of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills are being fittingly preserved, especially by the leaders of the currently ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) – (See “Leave Atta-Mills’ Memory to Us to Respect, Uphold, If You Can’t or Won’t – Ablakwa to NPP” Ghanaweb.com 7/19/19). This is unarguably the most preposterous public statement to have come from any key operative of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress. On the latter count, a few observations may be in order here; and the first of these is that if, indeed, the leaders of the NDC really cared about the image and honor of the very first elected Ghanaian leader to have died in office, the death of the man would not continue to remain a mystery to the rest of the taxpaying Ghanaian public and members of the global community at large.

You see, Mr. Ablakwa, you don’t preserve the honor, dignity and memory of a leader you so publicly and pontifically claim to cherish by exhibiting a total lack of concern for the inescapably shameful way and manner in which your purported political hero met his death. And then to have the deceased President’s second-in-command jubilantly take to the airwaves to savagely and callously celebrate the passing of his former boss, primarily because in the sinister and selfish opinion of the then Vice-President John Dramani Mahama, it was an auspicious act of Divine Providence to have shoved the then President Atta-Mills out of the way in order to make way for the glorious emergence and accession of the first postcolonial Ghanaian leader to have been born after Ghana’s reassertion of her sovereignty from British colonial rule.

Indeed, if the Tongu-North’s National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament really cared about the memory and honor of the widely acclaimed brilliant former tax-law professor of the country’s flagship academy, to wit, the University of Ghana, Mr. Ablakwa would since long have called for an official investigation of the chain of weird events and bizarre circumstances leading up to the death of the former arch-lieutenant of former President Jerry John Rawlings. But, perhaps, we also need to clearly underscore the fact that as President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana, the retired Prof. Atta-Mills had not particularly either distinguished himself or creditably acquitted himself. Mr. Ablakwa may very well have conveniently chosen to forget this, but the rest of the Ghanaian citizenry have not the least bit forgotten the fact that it was the then President Mills who so impudently and outrageously made Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome steal and keep a whopping GHȻ 51.2 Million of the Ghanaian taxpayer’s money for as long as that mega-thief could play fast-and-loose with the laws of the land; that is, until the auspicious and, in retrospect, the apparently divinely-ordained and timely intervention of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

If both Messieurs Mahama and Ablakwa genuinely want to know what Predestination or Divine Intervention really looks and feels like, they had better examine the way and manner by which Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice acceded to the Presidency. We also need to highlight the fact that as a first-rate legal scholar and an academic, President Mills was an inexcusable scofflaw who actually instigated the youthful Mr. Ablakwa and Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, then junior cabinet appointees in his government, to shockingly, depravedly and repulsively defy a Wood Supreme Court order in the Matter of Obetsebi-Lamptey versus Okudzeto-Ablakwa and Omane-Boamah. That is the kind of scabrous memory that I have of the man, whenever the name of the late President Mills is mentioned.

At any rate, the establishment of a foundation in the name of the late President Atta-Mills should not only be narrowly focused on the presentation of annual lectures in the memory of the man. Rather, it should also be about the raising of public funding for the upkeep of the Atta-Mills Mausoleum at Geese Park or the so-called Asomdwoe Park. You see, he may have been a mild-mannered man, perhaps primarily precipitated by his well-known chronic ill-health, allegedly, partially from cigarette-smoking; but it is equally significant to point out that as Vice-President to Chairman Rawlings, the Dynastic Heir of the infamous Swedru Declaration was not remarkably known to be either a peaceful or a peace-loving man. To be certain, it was on the watch of these two “revolutionary” spearheads that the punitive hairstyle that became known as “Identification Haircut,” by which any perceived enemy of any of the front-row leaders of the National Democratic Congress, the Majestic Personification of the North-Korean-styled Democratic Republic of Ghana, had his/her hair literally scraped off their scalp with a broken bottle. Are the preceding examples of political barbarism what the former Deputy Education Minister would have Ghanaians preserve and cherish?

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

July 20, 2019

