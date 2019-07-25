Apeatu's Firing Was Ill-Timed: Did The Presidency Have To Do It Anyway?

When you set a bad precedent you'll have to live through it anyhow someday, because it might be used in future as a standard by your opponents. That's a stubborn fact.

On Monday 22, July 2019, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, lost his position as the 21st IGP (Inspector General of Police) in Ghana since the inception of the Fourth Republic and 32nd in pre-independence Ghana. Ten among them were whites.

The dismissal followed a directive from the presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, communication director. And it was explicit: "Proceed on leave with immediate effect.."

Prior to his retirement on Wednesday 14 August 2019.

In part the statement read and I quote:

"The president thanked him for his many years of service to the country and wished him well in his retirement."

It concluded: " President Akufo-Addo asked Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. James Oppong-Buanoh as acting IGP until substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the constitution."

Per the 1992 constitution the president will do the appointment in consultation with members of Council of State.

Question is: Did the presidency have to fire the IGP given the fact he was due for retirement in less than three weeks?

Well, I will put it this way: Why paddle a bike that's already in a steep slope? You'd end up wasting precious time and energy.

Yes, Mr. Asante-Appeatu was sacked a few weeks ahead of his 62nd birthday amid lamentations and dark clouds surrounding the president's ill-timed action.

The Theories and Factors

Veteran journalist Alhaji Kweku Baako Jnr. says the issue has attained significance or hype not for the position the man lost but because of its timing. The seasoned journalist appears to suggest that he's privy to the factor or factors that might've caused the IGP's capitulation.

"I know the voluntary retirement of IGP's executive secretary is a factor. It's a fact that drove the decision. I've also heard some analysts theorise that he might've been a mole in the service. My position is, I disagree with the firing," he said.

IGP's executive secretary in the person of Mr. Peter Lanchene Tuubo not too long ago resigned from the police service to pursue his dream -- becoming a member of parliament (MP) on the ticket of NDC in the WA West Constituency. And is that 'Haram'?

"If you're using that against him by implication we're suggesting that anybody we put there is a party person. Unless you've evidence to prove that the individual is behaving unethically you can't make a judgment on it," the social commentator remarked.

Another reason though remote Alhaji Baako argues could have triggered the firing. He mentions the infamous leaked tape recording which cited Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo NDC chairman as the architect.

According to him the IGP was criticized about his handling with the issue.

Wasn't David accused of as an NPP sympathiser?

Highlife legend Nana Kwame Ampadu says: "Susu ma enyewode na yede beye dabi."

Meaning your adversaries will pay you back in your own coin someday. And they might have the last laugh...

Iif true, is it wrong for one to declare his party affiliation? After all, he resigned before he made the declaration. Do we've knowledge as to which party each police officer is affiliated?

Can we all belong to one party?

What's the essence of multi-party democracy?Doesn't everyone have the right to join any party be it NDC, NPP or PNC?

The Crusading Guide Editor-In-Chief says the action by the presidency sought to undermine the true spirit of the independence and neutrality of the IGP, which is 'worrying'.

And I couldn't agree more. I think the administration has so much to muse on going forward. Problem is, the precedent has already been set and only the future would tell the rest of the story. But, I can vouch that given the partisan nature of our politics, the NDC will do the same next time around.

Lamentations & Reactions by some Police officers

"I was at NPTS this evening and an SPO was lamenting that Mr. Appietu was at Depot inspecting the preparedness of the recruits towards their passing out when the news broke."

The SPO continued that Mr. Appietu immediately and suddenly felt uneasy and left the place."

Another exclaimed. "Hmmmmmm!... It's a tragedy that will confront the GPS until we have risen against these politicians. He had less than 3wks to exit honorably ooo."

"My sources at the presidency confirmed that, the outgoing IG left the presidency and in less than five minutes, his deputy also arrived. Two hours later, this letter was released," wrote another

"The tone of the letter is instructive and self explanatory. Asking someone to proceed on leave with immediate effect is disrespectful and disgraceful to the entire service"

"This cannot be happening all the time, it has to stop somehow. After all the man knows his time is up and I believe this news wouldn't come to him as a surprise but breaking the news this way like nobody's business is not the best."

"Master, these things would continue as long as we allow them. We have to assert ourselves as a state institution and not a governmental institution. Governments would go and governments would come but the Ghana Police Service will remain the Ghana Police Service. My position has been stated here already. I am the least impressed. HE the President did not get up only this afternoon to realise that he needs to appoint a new IGP to replace our retiring boss. To treat him like this for me was a no no. If we don't do something as an institution, stuff like this won't stop. Nobody should be happy about this development."

Question is:

When is this going to stop?

To understand the power play and all the ramifications associated with it, one has to peer back into the yester years.

Post-independence- Ghana has seen more than 21 IGPs. The first Ghanaian to have held that position following the exit of the Brits was Mr. E.R.T Madjitey (9 October 1958- 8 January 1964).

Surprisingly, only two IGPs I think, had held the position a little longer than four years. The rest had lasted at most two years. Isn't that a worrying development?

Mr. J.Y.A Kwofie was appointed IGP from 1990- 1996 which spanned through two regimes under President Jerry Rawlings.

The next one is Peter Tenganabang Namfuri, 1996-2001.

And Elizabeth Mills Robertson happened to be the first female to have held the IGP post. I must note, this was an acting capacity in 2009.

So, historically, IGPs don't last long due in part to politicisation and undue pressure from governments. Remember he who hires you can fire you at his choosing.

How can they be independent.

Where would be their neutrality?

And why should they be blamed?