Ghana’s Oil And Gas Fiscal Regimes: A Case Of Bad Deals Signed

After losing to mining companies for over 100 years of modern mineral production (not to mention the over 400 years of looting, theft, pillage, and plunder), Ghana is going to lose again on its newfound oil and gas because of bad oil and gas deals or contracts.

After 8 years of oil and gas production, Ghana has received less than 20% of total production revenue as Government take. This is just unheard of, unacceptable and unbelievable in the 21st-century order of things. This is total madness in the midst of plenty of information governing the oil and gas sector, where BEST PRACTICES and STRATEGIC NEGOTIATING SKILLS abound.

Ghana is on her way to losing again her newfound resource to the old Trojan horse, now masquerading as an INVESTOR. But it is the same old imperialist, colonialist, the capitalist from the old West, the greatest enemy of Africa since the C15th, whose major goal and desire is to seek and promote its SOLE interests. Period!

Let Ghanaians wake up and demand FAIR TRADE SHARE in their oil and gas resources. We are sovereign owners of the resources, not beggars, to be given alms, peanuts, and crumbs from the proceeds of our own natural resources. Those days are over. New Dawn, New Day, New Thinking! The new Africans must wake up! The new young African generation must wake up and say 'Nay, to Naysayers.'

Forget about those mental 'poisons, toxins' and lame arguments that the sector is risky, capital intensive, technology-based, demands for experience and expertise, etc. Folks, all those things cost low compared to the value of the resources underground. After all, won't they (Foreign oil companies- FOCs) recover the cost in about five years and make handsome returns on investments? Return on Investment (ROI) of 25-40% is not handsome for the FOCs? If not, then, it is no more business or investment; it is rather pillaged, plunder and looting through the 'looting machine' as Tom Burgis called it. Could they have made those returns if they had kept all those investments at home in their bank accounts? Of course not.

Please, don't misunderstand me. This is the new thinking, the new wave of approaches that CAN only make Ghana, and for that matter Africa, to derive the maximum benefits from its Extractive Industries (EIs). Anything short of that will spell DOOM again for Africa in the 21st century.

I will quote only two references to support my points.

"Fiscal regimes for the EIs vary greatly, a wide range of instruments being used. The paper attempts to gauge how current regimes share rents between government and investor. Data analyzed here suggest that in mining, governments commonly retain one-third or rather more; simulations suggest higher government shares (40–60 percent), but do not capture all possible sources of revenue erosion. They also suggest that the government share is higher in petroleum: around 65–85 percent. Fiscal regimes that raise less than these benchmark averages may be cause for concern, or—where agreements cannot reasonably be changed— regret." - _INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND Fiscal Regimes for Extractive Industries: Design and Implementation. Prepared by the Fiscal Affairs Department. Approved by Carlo Cottarelli, August 15, 2012.

Source: https://www.imf.org/external/np/pp/eng/2012/081512.pdf

"Ghana’s petroleum fiscal regime should be reformed to ensure maximum long-term revenue generation, even if the state is not fiscally dependent on oil revenue. Much of the regime is currently formulated to attract investment to a young industry. Given the long resource horizons of its newly discovered reserves, Ghana is in a position to enact measures that will ensure long-term revenue stability. These measures should account for the government’s changing financial position and the fluctuations in oil prices. The regime can also achieve greater take by increasing the state’s share in production sharing agreements." Sara Zedingle Ghebremusse (2014)

Assessing the Petroleum Fiscal Regimes of Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroon, Published thesis for a Master of Laws, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto.

Hope you will find these references useful and very instructive in waking you up from the slumber you have been induced by the deceitful genius and their lackeys of neo-colonialism.

Joel Degue ( [email protected] )

Resource Development Expert/Consultant,

Founding Member/Secretary, Centre for Natural Resources and Environmental Management (CNREM)

www.cnrem.org