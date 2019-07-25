Nana Akua Perbea, Queen-Mother of Mampong Akuapem Fetes Exam Candidates

Nana Akua Perbea, Queen-Mother of Mampong Akuapem

At the end of the JSS (BECE) Final Exam, June 15th at the School for the Deaf Examination Center in Mampong, Akuapem, Nana Akua Perbea the Queen-mother of Mampong Akuapem provided Lunch for all the 500 Candidates from the Akuapem Region comprising candidates from Ankobea Takyiwa, Demonstration School, Tutu Methodist JHS, Mampong Methodist JSS, Obosomase JSS, White Orange JSS, Mampong Anglican JSS, Amanokrom Presby JSS, Mampong Presby JSS, Obosomase Presby JSS, Tutu Presby JSS, Nana Okailey and Mampong Christian Unity JSS.

Some of the Dignitaries present at the function included Mr. O K. Gyapong (Former Administrative Secretary, Research Plant Medicine), Nana Brafo Perbi (Abradehene), Nana Kwabena Yirenkyi (Apesemankahene) and Mr. Emmanuel Ayisi

The gesture was first and foremost to congratulate the Kids and to use the opportunity to advance Parental advice to the Kids and admonish them to stay on the strict and narrow path to lead them to a credible and productive future.

This is the third year in a row that Nana Perbea has used the occasion to create a vision for the Kids and in consonance with her own vision of helping create a responsible and progressive Youth Community for a future effective and responsible Leadership